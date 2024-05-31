Alien Rogue Incursion brings the dread of the iconic Ridley Scott movies to VR

Alien Rogue Incursion is an upcoming action horror game for VR systems. Based in the same universe as the Alien movies directed by Ridley Scott, this title plans to bring you into horrific and hopeless scenarios that the characters in the movie went through, surviving against a Xenomorph.

Revealed in Sony’s State of Play March 2024 showcase, this VR game features a bout against the iconic Xenomorphs. These highly intelligent alien species are vicious predators who adapt to their situations to relentlessly hunt their prey. In Alien Rogue Incursion, you are the prey.

Alien Rogue Incursion brings the movie to life

Immerse into a dreadful chase (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

VR technology has come a long way. With each new hardware, the line between real and virtual is getting thinner. Alien Rogue Incursion utilizes the capabilities of VR gaming systems such as Sony’s PlayStation VR 2, to immerse you in the dreadful scenario of being hunted by a Xenomorph.

The game takes place on the inhospitable planet Purdan, where players will explore an overrun facility. The visuals and the ambiance are crafted to recreate the creepy and spine-chilling atmosphere of the movies. The design of the facility and the Xenomorphs is heavily based on those used in the movies.

Stare at the darkness and it will look back at you (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Alien: Rogue Incursion was developed using the Unreal Engine 5. The game's chief product officer, TQ Jefferson, emphasized the importance of the Xenomorphs in the game, describing them as ferocious, unpredictable, and terrifying, he also said it would take a lot of wit and strategy to survive against them on their own turf.

Alien was released in 1979, and back then, the movie had created quite a stir among fans of the horror genre. The visual and special effects and execution are considered one of the best movies created in the sci-fi horror genre even today.

Over the years, the Alien franchise has spawned various new movies, spinoffs, and games, but this VR title could be the most immersive. Alien Rogue Incursion is available on PlayStation VR2 and Meta Quest 3. If you use any other VR system, you can get the game through Steam. The launch will be during the holiday season of 2024.

