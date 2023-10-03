All 13 Wolfenstein games ranked

Wolfenstein can be termed as the grandfather of first-person shooters. The series started off as a 2D top-down action-adventure game boasting stealth mechanics. However, it was the release of id Software's 1992 classic, Wolfenstein 3D, that set the tone franchise's future. The series has been rebooted several times but has retained its core mechanics of being a first-person linear shooter.

In the nearly four decades that Wolfenstein has been around, it has defined and resisted genre standards and recreated itself on multiple occasions. The plot has been more or less the same throughout all these iterations. The series takes place mainly during the World War 2 era, and players step in the shoes of B.J. Blazkowicz as he hunts down SS troops. In this world, Germany has been portrayed as an overwhelming powerhouse with formidable weapons.

With that said, let's go over all of the Wolfenstein games and see which one reigns supreme.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The top Wolfenstein game to pick up

13) Castle Wolfenstein

Castle Wolfenstein was one of the first games to have stealth mechanics (Image via Muse Software)

Castle Wolfenstein is where it all started. Developed by Muse Software, it was a 2D, top-down action-adventure game that incorporated stealth mechanics. Castle Wolfenstein was fantastic at the time, serving as a blueprint for what the stealth action genre would eventually become.

Being the first does not always imply being the greatest. While it created the series' framework, in which you play a secret operative wreaking havoc on Nazi troops during World War II, the franchise nowadays has nothing resembling it. As a result, there's simply no purpose in investing your time in this game.

12) Beyond Castle Wolfenstein

The first game's sequel was also developed by Muse Software (Image via Muse Software)

Beyond Castle Wolfenstein, Muse's final title in the series before it became a first-person shooter, is essentially the same as its predecessor. However, it provides innovations such as the option to hide the bodies of those you murder, which is now a standard feature in stealth games.

Like its predecessor, there's no incentive to play this unless you're a fan of classic arcade games.

11) Cyberpilot

The first ever VR Wolfenstein title (Image via Bethesda)

MachineGames, the studio behind the latest Wolfenstein titles, brought us the first-ever VR game in the franchise. Cyberpilot was released beside Youngblood in 2019 and puts players in the shoes of a computer hacker from the French Resistance.

On the gaming front, Cyberpilot loses points. The tedious controls require players to walk around using a trackpad in one of the game's many armored vehicles. To make matters worse, the title's real interactivity is terribly poor, and combat feels undercooked, as you only receive a pair of attacks per vehicle, both of which grow stale quickly.

The story also lacks the excellent character writing and storytelling that propelled the most recent entries, The New Order and The New Colossus, to fame. More than anything else, this game seems like a desperate attempt at a quick money grab.

10) Youngblood

The game abandons many classic elements of the franchise (Image via Bethesda)

Released in 2019, Youngblood is the sequel to 2017's The New Colossus. Set twenty years after the events of its predecessors, the latest entry to the franchise follows the adventures of the twin daughters of series protagonist B.J. Blazkowicz.

Youngblood revamps the majority of the series' main mechanics. It's an open-world game with repetitive objectives and a dull narrative with unfunny quips. It also has a co-op mode, with the most aggravating feature being the banter between the two sisters.

Youngblood's reception was poor, and the franchise died as a result. This title is a complete waste of time and money unless you are a collector.

9) Spear of Destiny

Spear of Destiny, developed by id Software, is the prequel to Wolfenstein 3D. You play as B.J. Blazkowicz hunting down an artifact called the spear. This item is believed to make any man undefeatable and was taken by the Wehrmacht.

Spear of Destiny can be termed as nothing more than a glorious map expansion to 3D. Except for a few additional stages and a new boss, it doesn't contribute much to the overall experience provided by the prior game.

8) Wolfenstein (2009)

This game was necessarily not bad (Image via Raven Software)

This was the proper sequel to 2001's Return to Castle Wolfenstein that fans wanted. Developed by Raven Software and released in 2009, it is, unfortunately, considered the weakest of the modern Wolfenstein franchise.

The title is a decent option to kill time, but nothing remarkable. It introduces Caroline Becker, one of the key characters in the MachineGames iteration of the series. The campaign is uninteresting, and the brainless A.I. undermines the alleged dread of Nazi armies and supernatural enemies. The gameplay also feels weird and dated, with some modern shooter mechanics mixed in.

7) RPG

This id Software-developed title was the series' only mobile title was made for Java-based phones, which were common before the age of Android OS and iOS.

RPG features turn-based combat, which is understandable given that it is a mobile game. The title also has two hilarious modes besides the main narrative: Chicken Kicking and War. Chicken Kicking involves kicking chickens towards a target, whereas War is a traditional card game of chance. These mini-games provide a welcome respite from the intensity of the main missions and increase replay value.

RPG can be a blast from the past for many people who used to play this title on their smartphone but eventually forgot about it.

6) Enemy Territory

Many people will have fond memories of playing this growing up (Image via Activision)

Enemy Territory was the series' first-ever title featuring a multiplayer mode. It was initially planned to be released as a commercial expansion pack to Return to Castle Wolfenstein but later emerged as a standalone game. Due to problems with the single-player aspect, the multiplayer portion was released in 2003

Enemy Territory looks and plays similarly to its predecessor's multiplayer part while adding and expanding on it. There are new gameplay types, maps, and player classes. In a nutshell, it's an improved version of an already outstanding multiplayer experience.

Fortunately, because the game's source code is freely available, you can download an array of excellent fan-made mods to liven things up as necessary.

5) The New Colossus

It is a fantastic sequel to an already fantastic game (Image via Bethesda)

The New Order finished with a satisfying tone of closure and emotional gravity. After failing to stop his nemesis the first time, BJ faces him again and kills him in a satisfying combat, giving the world hope for a chance to fight back. If MachineGames' iteration of Wolfenstein had finished there, it could have been the perfect satisfying and dignified ending. But The New Colossus, on the other hand, proved to be a worthy sequel.

Everything about this title is massive. The already popular design and gameplay have been improved, and the stakes are tremendous. Despite being a terrific experience, The New Order has some flaws with respect to the plot. Occasionally, things take a long time, and sometimes narrative events are over quickly.

Regardless, The New Colossus is still a fantastic game and is where the story told by MachineGames should've concluded.

4) Old Blood

MachineGames made some of the best games in the series (Image via Bethesda)

The Old Blood returned to the sheer badassery of Wolfenstein's first-person shooters from the first decade. Supernatural elements, including zombies, had returned, as had stony castles and crypts brimming with mysteries to be uncovered.

The Old Blood is a prequel to The New Order and sets up the groundwork for that title. This title retains most of its predecessor's weapons and game mechanics and introduces the Pipe, a terrific new weapon added to the franchise in this 2015 version. Players can use this multi-purpose weapon/tool to smash Nazis to death, scale walls, and do various other things that feel fantastic.

Despite being a fantastic old-school experience, the plot was relatively weak compared to its predecessor, and this holds back the game to some extent.

3) Wolfenstein 3D

Perfectly titled the grandfather of FPS games (Image via id Software)

Without Wolfenstein 3D, there might not have been a first-person shooter genre. id Software's 1992 shooter laid the groundwork for modern titles like DOOM, Halo, Battlefield, and Call of Duty, with features like fast-paced action, cutting-edge graphics, and immersive virtual worlds. No other game on this list comes close to matching Wolfenstein 3D in terms of pure inventiveness.

Wolfenstein 3D still holds a tremendous replay value today, much like the first DOOM game, which was also developed by id Software. Although the game is a bit harder to get into today, its significance as the first FPS cannot be overstated.

2) Return to Castle Wolfenstein

Essentially the most revolutionary game in the franchise till MachineGames released their first game (Image via Activision)

Return to Castle Wolfenstein (RTCW) was the franchise's first new entry in nearly a decade, and it was tasked with recreating Wolfenstein 3D for a modern audience. Gray Matter Interactive took up the challenge, delivering a compelling single-player campaign that honored the spirit of its predecessor while expanding the series' narrative into spooky territory.

Built on the id Tech 3 engine, the game looks amazing for its time. The campaign is long enough and benefits from solid level design and different environments. Everything said and done, the finest aspect of Return to Castle Wolfenstein is its multiplayer, which helped set the standard for competitive first-person shooters back in the day.

1) The New Order

Arguably the best game the franchise ever saw (Image via Bethesda)

MachineGames rebooted the franchise and brought it back from death with 2014's The New Order, the best game in the Wolfstein series. The game was a critical success and cemented the path for the franchise to debut in the modern day.

Few first-person shooters have as strong an identity as The New Order. In an exciting start, series protagonist BJ is part of a worldwide attack against an evil German scientist's fortress. An attack that is not working well. After the assault fails, BJ falls into a coma and wakes up in a world where Germany has obliterated the Allies and is now the world power.

The New Order features an excellent plot and well-written characters. The title also incorporates gameplay loops from previous releases, striking an appropriate balance for a current audience. The New Order is, undoubtedly, the best the series has to offer.