All 3 Dewlight Pavillion Dream Ticker puzzle solutions in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail’s Penacony might be the largest region, consisting of several maps to access from the Dreamscape. Patch 2.1 further introduced two new areas, among which the Dewlight Pavillion holds more significance as the official residence of The Family. This is also where players had to spend some time during the Cat Among Pigeons Trailblaze mission.

Trailblazers will likely revisit the mansion after completing the quest to wind up the collectibles and puzzles. This article outlines all the Dewlight Pavillion Dream Ticker puzzle solutions and presents their locations.

Honkai Star Rail Dewlight Pavillion Dream Ticker puzzle solutions

The Dewlight Pavillion in Honkai Star Rail has three Dream Ticker puzzles to solve. Their exact location and solutions have been detailed below.

Dewlight Pavillion Dream Ticker puzzle 1

First Dewlight Pavillion Dream Ticker puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Location: This puzzle is on the Dewlight Pavillion’s second floor. To access it, teleport to the Reception Counter Space Anchor and walk north until you reach the double doors. Pass through and follow the right balcony to come across the Gossiper Dream Ticker.

Solution:

Flick the blue block twice to create a path. Pull the mirror toward yourself. Rotate the blue block two more times.

Dewlight Pavillion Dream Ticker puzzle 2

Second Dewlight Pavillion Dream Ticker puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Location: Traverse to the City Sandpit to locate the Dewlight Pavillion Dream Ticker puzzle in Honkai Star Rail. Teleport to the only Space Anchor in the area and head north until you hit a wall. Turn right and continue walking down the path to find the Dispirited Dream Ticker.

Solution

Rotate the orange block. Next, flick the L-shaped blue bar once. Tap on the orange again to reset its position. Shift the mirror all the way to the left. Rotate the blue block to complete the circuit.

Dewlight Pavillion Dream Ticker puzzle 3

Location: The third Dewlight Pavilion puzzle can be accessed once you complete the Outsourcer quest in Honkai Star Rail. Initiate it after completing the The Devil in Velvet Trailblaze mission.

Third Dewlight Pavillion Dream Ticker puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

During the quest, you enter the 3D room, which has a Hanu’s Adventure. The key here is to transform into Hanu and use his bazooka to clear all the enemies. Use the same weapon to break the wall in the next room.

Now, locate the fireworks and use them to cause an explosion, revealing a secret room. Repeat this until you find the Sycophant Dream Ticker.

Solution

Tap on the closest blue block two times. Rotate the L-shaped orange platform. Flick the other blue block twice. Tap the first blue block one more time to create a proper path.

Check out Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.