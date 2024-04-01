Honkai Star Rail 2.1 quests and missions list

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 brought in brand-new missions and quests for Trailblazers. Upon completing these, players will be rewarded with several in-game items such as Stellar Jades. With the release of a major patch, the developers usually add various adventure missions along with a Trailblaze Mission. A total of four missions have been added to the game with the latest patch.

This article will list all missions that were made available to Trailblazers in the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 patch.

All new missions in Honkai Star Rail 2.1

1) Trailblaze Mission: Cat Among Pigeons

The Devil in Velvet Trailblaze Mission (Image via HoYoverse)

The latest Honkai Star Rail Trailblaze Mission will continue from where it ended in version 2.0. The Trailblze Mission has nine sub-quests that are listed in the following section:

The Devil in Velvet

Lost Generation

Double Indemnity

When the Sacred Ginmill Closes

Heaven is a Place on Earth

Why Do the Heathen Rage?

The Tell-Tale Heart

All the Sad Tales

A Walk Among the Tombstones

Completing all the missions will allow you to discover the secrets of Penacony.

2) Adventure Mission: Clockwork: Mr. McCoy

You can access the Clockwork mission, Mr. McCoy Adventure Mission, after completing the Trailblaze Mission, A Walk Among the Tombstones. It is located in the brand-new area, Dewlight Pavillion, and will require players to complete a few steps to obtain various rewards.

3) Adventure Mission: Clockwork: Oksana

This Clockwork mission is located in the new playable area, Clock Studios Theme Park. Again, you must complete the Trailblaze mission, A Walk Among the Tombstones, to start this Adventure Mission. To start this mission, you must talk to Oksana in the western part of the Theme Park. You will obtain various rewards after finishing this Penacony Adventure Mission.

4) Adventure Mission: Clockwork: whisper

The third Clockwork Mission, Whisper, is the last map the developers added to Honkai Star Rail with patch 2.1. You can start this quest by simply teleporting to the VIP Lounge Corridor located on Floor 3 of The Reverie Hotel. Interact with Whisper to start this Adventure Mission. You must finish the Trailblaze Mission, A Walk Among the Tombstones, to start this mission.

