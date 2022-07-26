All 5 Mesmerizing Dream at Sea web event answers for Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has opened a web event in conjunction with the rerun of the Golden Apple Archipelago. Players who participate in the event can get 80 Primogems by answering all the answers correctly.

There are five stages to the event called 'Memories' that can be unlocked with Paimon's Inspiration. As part of the event, Paimon will ask players some questions regarding her dreams. If gamers choose the wrong answer, they can use Snacks for Paimon to get another chance at answering.

This article will detail all five stages and the correct answers for each of them.

How to play the Mesmerizing Dream at Sea event in Genshin Impact

Select the Special Event to open the web event (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can open the Mesmerizing Dream at Sea web event from Genshin Impact in the 'Special Event' section. Players need to complete some tasks in-game to obtain more of Paimon's Inspiration and Snacks for Paimon. All missions will be refreshed during the daily reset.

All correct answers for Memories in Mesmerizing Dream at Sea Web Event

The first Memories in the web event (Image via HoYoverse)

On the first day, Paimon will ask questions regarding the Golden Apple Archipelago and how Travelers arrive there. Genshin Impact players who rarely read the dialog or didn't start the quest may not know what the correct answers are. Choose the following options to get all questions right:

Is it an island with lots of Dodocos? The Kaboomball Fortress A flying Treasure Chest?

The second set of Memories in the web event (Image via HoYoverse)

The second set of Memories takes place in Pudding Isle, where Paimon manages to chase after the Treasure Chests. All the questions for this day are quite tricky as the monster's silhouette is very hard to guess. The correct answers to all her questions on day two are:

"Dream Form" A Specter Some creature that's good at pulling pranks

The third set of Memories in the web event (Image via HoYoverse)

Following Paimon in her dream, Genshin Impact players now arrive at Broken Isle, which is best known as Xinyan's island. While the first two questions are quite easy even for new Travelers, even veterans would never guess that Paimon is the correct answer for question number three as the monster's shadow is different in size compared to the real deal.

A Slime Balloon Hilichurls A type of flying emergency food

The fourth set of Memories in the web event (Image via HoYoverse)

Paimon and Travelers have now arrived at the third island of the Golden Apple Archipelago in Genshin Impact, where Fischl's mirage domain takes place. Gamers who played the entire Summertime Odyssey event may already know the right answers.

Theater Night Raven Statue Paimon

The fifth set of Memories in the web event (Image via HoYoverse)

The last destination is Mona's island, which is more formally known as Minacious Isle. Paimon's dream journey ends here as she finally catches the flying treasure chest. However, the rewards are not up to her taste.

Scryglass Star Guide An ingredient that was once considered an ornamental plant

Genshin Impact players who choose the correct answers for Memories in the web event will automatically receive the rewards in their in-game mail.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far