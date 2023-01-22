All 6 Jinn Shrine locations in Genshin Impact: How to unlock Mysterious Stone Slates

There are six Jinn Shrine locations in Genshin Impact, each with a Mysterious Stone Slate. Travelers may wish to get all of them to unlock two Precious Chests and The Nameless City's Past achievement. To get those rewards, players must go to the temple near the southwest Safhe Shatranj Teleport Waypoint.

Two doors in that area accept three Mysterious Stone Slates. These two separate entrances lead Genshin Impact players to two rooms, each with a Precious Chest. Travelers are required to complete most of the Dirge of Bilqis quest series to get their Jinni in the Magic Bottle to Level 3.

Map of all six Jinn Shrine locations with Mysterious Stone Slates in Genshin Impact

A map of all Six Mysterious Stone Slate locations (Image via HoYoverse)

The first thing Travelers will want to know is the exact location of all the Mysterious Stone Slates in Genshin Impact. Fortunately, the above map should clarify where their general placements are in the Desert of Hadramaveth.

It doesn't matter which order you visit each location, so feel free to go to any of the areas shown above however you'd like. You'll need to interact with the Jinn Shrine at most of these locations and approach the nearby walls to open it up. This will lead you to an Exquisite Chest with the Mysterious Stone Slate.

The fake walls are in the corner of the ruins near the Jinn Shrine.

Note: All of these Jinn Shrine locations are in a ruined area where you can quickly tether to via the nearby Four-Leaf Sigils. You should be able to find them pretty easily with the above map.

Precious Chest locations

A map of the two Precious Chests' locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the Teleport Waypoint in the southwest part of Safhe Shatranj to easily access these Precious Chests. Start with the one southeast of your current position and approach the closed door that says "Open" if you're near.

This process will eat up three of your six Mysterious Stone Slates. Opening this door will bestow your Genshin Impact account with The Nameless City's Past achievement. Afterward, enter the room and open the first of the two Precious Chests.

A player nearby one of the Precious Chests (Image via HoYoverse)

From there, you must make your way east through the temple to find the second closed-door north of the nearby Teleport Waypoint. Genshin Impact players should be able to open it and go inside to find yet another Precious Chest. That's the final reward you'll get for getting everything from the six Jinn Shrines.

If you cannot get all of the Mysterious Stone Slates, you might need to complete The Dirge of Bilqis series up to the point where you can get the Jinni in the Magic Bottle to Level 3. This would require the following quests to be completed:

The Temple Where Sand Flows Like Tears

Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part I

Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part II

Every Primogem counts, so that's why some Genshin Impact players are keen to complete this little bit of Jinn Shrine exploration.

