Through the Looking Glass is a hidden World Quest in Genshin Impact. During the quest, you meet the Melusine named Canotila in the world of Meditation, who players might remember from another quest titled Book of Esoteric Revelations. To trigger Through the Looking Glass, you need to find six paintings in the Morte region and Erinnyes Forest. They emit an ominous purple aura, making them stand out.

This article will cover the locations of all six Looking Glasses and also guide you through the hidden World Quest in Genshin Impact. Completing it will reward you with 40 Primogems. Do note that you need to complete the Book of Esoteric Revelations and In the Wake of Narcissus to unlock Through the Looking Glass.

Genshin Impact Through the Looking Glass quest locations and guide

Looking Glass #1

The first glass is in the Tower of Ipsissimus (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Looking Glass is located in the Tower of Ipsissimus. Teleport to the waypoint west of Fort Charybdis Ruins and swim further west to enter the tower. Once inside, swim slightly in the south direction to find the painting on the wall. Interact with it and open the Exquisite Chest, worth five Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Looking Glass #2

The glass is next to the lift (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint inside the cave in the Fort Charybdis Ruins and enter the Orthant of Wish ruins in Genshin Impact. You will find a Looking Glass right next to the lift. Interact with it to enter the nameless place and defeat the Rifthounds. Next, open the Remarkable Chest and free the Seelie-like thing. Finally, interact with the glowing glass to exit the place.

Looking Glass #3

Head deeper into Orthant of Wish ruins (Image via HoYoverse)

From your previous location, use the lift to go down. Enter the Orthant of Wish ruins and keep moving ahead until you reach another elevator with an Energy Flow Mechanism on it. Use it to go down another floor to find the third glass near a Clockwork Meka. Interact with it and defeat the Rifthounds. Finally, exit the place and collect the Remarkable Chest, worth five Primogems.

Looking Glass #4

Looking Glass location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the underwater waypoint in the East Slopes of Mont Automnequi and enter the Orthant of Souls ruins. Once you reach the main puzzle room, head straight to find the Looking Glass on the wall in the corridor.

Light up the torches (Image via HoYoverse)

Inside the glass, there is a puzzle. You need to light up the two torches in front of the sunflower painting and wait for the Seelie-like thing to enter it.

Looking Glass #5

Glass in the Orthant of Memory ruins (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the underwater waypoint north of Genshin Impact's Tower of Ipsissimus and turn around to enter the Orthant of Memory ruins. You will find the glass above the large machine in the main puzzle room. Enter it and defeat the enemies. Once done, exit the place to collect the chest and Hydroculus.

Looking Glass #6

Final painting location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint south of the Tower of Ipsissimus and enter the nearby underwater ruin. Keep moving ahead until you find the first Energy Flow Mechanism. The final Looking Glass is right in front of the machine. Interact with it to enter the nameless place and defeat the enemies. Finally, collect the chest to trigger the Through the Looking Glass World Quest in Genshin Impact.

Talk to Canotila (Image via HoYoverse)

Go through the purple painting to enter the world of Meditation and talk to Canotila. During the conversation, you will be teleported to her cavern to conclude the hidden Genshin Impact World Quest. You will be rewarded with 40 Primogems and two Hero's Wits.

If you adjust the in-game time by two days, you can unlock the two-part sequel quest titled Pursuit. You can start it by interacting with the Book of Revelations.