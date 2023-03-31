All active Genshin Impact codes list: 3.6 livestream and other Primogem rewards guide

Every now and then, Genshin Impact's developers release special codes that players can redeem to obtain exciting in-game rewards such as Primogems. One of the major sources of these codes is the highly anticipated Special Program livestream that's usually held 10 to 12 days before the release of a new update of the game.

While there are other sources, they're unofficial and are discovered randomly by streamers and other players. Having said that, this article will provide a list of all the currently active Genshin Impact codes that players can use if they haven't done so already.

List of all active Genshin Impact codes and rewards

The Genshin Impact Special Program livestream for version 3.6 has dropped brand new codes for the community, offering Primogem and other in-game goodies.

Here is the list of new codes and rewards:

9ARE6VLJT34H (100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores) KBRE7D4KA2MM (100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit) 7S9X6V4JB2M9 (100 Primogems and 50000 Mora)

These codes are expected to remain active only for the next 16 to 20 hours and can only be used once per account. The rewards will be sent directly to each player's account and they can claim their rewards through the game's mail system.

Other miscellaneous codes

There are a couple of other codes that were either shared by streamers or found randomly on advertisements or websites. While some of these codes generally expire within a day, others have indefinite validity, so fans should redeem every code that they can before they become invalid.

Here's a list of all the ones that are currently active, along with their rewards:

LA9C3RHPPHQH

Primogems x 60

Adventurer's Experience x 5

SSRCJ8HSV7UM

Adventurer's Experience x 10

Mora x 10000

Fine Enhancement Ores x 5

Fisherman's Toast x 5

Goulash x 5

GENSHINGIFT

Primogems x 50

Hero's Wit x 3

The first two are new codes that were discovered on March 1 and their expiry date is currently unknown. Meanwhile, GENSHINGIFT was found in advertisements back in 2020 and remains active to this day.

Amazon Prime Bundle 6/8

As Genshin Impact and Prime Gaming are currently collaborating, they release a new code every month. So far, they have released six codes which include plenty of amazing rewards such as Primogems and Fragile Resin.

However, only players with Prime membership can receive these codes, and here's how to claim them:

Open Prime Gaming and look for Genshin Impact Click on Get in-game content Receive a new code and redeem it

Currently, the sixth of the total eight codes is active and will be available for the next 12 days until April 13, 2023.

