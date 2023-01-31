All advanced class Stat Caps in Fire Emblem Engage

Each class in Fire Emblem Engage has its own stat cap to keep in mind. This is common in the Fire Emblem franchise, where each character class can only do so much for stat growth. However, in this franchise, players can further enhance their stats based on decisions made per-character basis. There are other ways to improve your stats outside of what each class can and cannot do.

To get the most out of your Advanced Classes in Fire Emblem Engage, you should upgrade your classes as soon as possible. This means that as soon as you have access to Master seals, you’ll want to grant them to characters you plan on using. You can upgrade to basic level 10, provided you have the other requirements. But what are the potential stat caps for these classes?

Caution: This does feature spoilers for the late game in Fire Emblem Engage.

What are the Fire Emblem Engage Stat Caps for Advanced Classes?

Each character in Fire Emblem Engage has its own stat growth rate, determining how they gain each stat and at what speed. However, each advanced class has a fixed stat cap, and they do not grow beyond that point. The class your character is currently equipped with almost entirely determines what stat points they can have.

Now, technically, it might be said that you can make anyone good at any class. If you’re playing on Normal, you have access to Skirmishes, so you can grind any character as much as you want. You can make people good at nearly anything. Once you hit level 10 on a base job and, provided you have the right weapon proficiencies, you can upgrade to an advanced class using a Master seal.

Here are the Fire Emblem Engage default advanced classes and their stat caps. This does not include character growth or Emblem passives. These classes can, however, be used by anyone with enough time and effort. You can make Anna a Swordmaster if you put enough time in.

Class HP STR MAG DEX SPD DEF RES LCK BLD Swordmaster 67 40 25 44 49 27 26 37 12 Hero 75 45 20 37 41 34 22 33 16 Halberdier 76 46 29 47 36 35 25 25 15 Royal Knight 69 43 39 47 40 28 36 32 12 Berserker 96 49 17 23 29 20 11 23 24 Warrior 94 46 20 30 33 27 18 23 20 Sniper 68 45 20 52 32 29 24 28 14 Bow Knight 68 38 23 45 37 23 29 30 14 General 86 47 16 39 17 55 16 25 25 Great Knight 75 42 19 43 25 51 22 30 20 Paladin 77 45 21 45 37 35 29 30 16 Griffin Knight 68 40 37 48 49 27 35 35 14 Wyvern Knight 83 46 31 43 38 35 22 25 18 Wolf Knight 69 40 26 41 45 27 33 34 12 Sage 43 26 48 34 30 20 44 30 11 Mage Knight 47 35 40 28 32 26 40 24 12 Martial Master 66 38 41 26 28 27 39 29 15 High Priest 55 28 45 31 32 20 48 38 13

The party members also have specialized advanced classes that only they can teach. Not every party member has one, though. These will feel and play similarly to other advanced classes in the game, with minor differences. It’s also worth considering these classes, though you may want to switch to another advanced class.

Some of these classes vary in power, though. Dancer, for example, has mediocre dexterity but can grant a character an extra action for a party member. These character-specific classes are relatively robust, though. In my playthrough, I seldom swapped away from these, especially not the mighty Divine Dragon.

Class HP STR MAG DEX SPD DEF RES LCK BLD Divine Dragon (Alear) 68 41 25 36 43 35 25 35 13 Vidame (Celine) 56 38 37 29 41 27 35 50 11 Avenir (Alfred) 71 45 20 33 35 37 21 45 16 PIcket (Timerra) 63 35 27 47 41 33 26 37 12 Cupido (Fogado) 67 35 28 33 49 28 31 33 16 Successeur (Diamant) 77 43 23 23 38 38 20 25 20 Tireur d'elite (Alcryst) 68 41 20 41 40 29 19 30 15 Lindwurm (Ivy) 60 31 40 25 34 31 40 20 15 Sleipnir Rider (Hortensia) 47 26 39 36 45 19 51 53 11 Dancer (Seadall) 64 36 31 29 43 24 26 39 15 Fell Dragon (Veyle) 48 35 48 36 33 25 41 30 11

Of course, you can adjust your stats slightly by spending time with the Emblem rings. Each of them confers stat bonuses upon wearing them and passive boosts that you can unlock and equip with SP. With this information in mind, you can make informed choices about what classes you want your Fire Emblem Engage to be equipped with.

