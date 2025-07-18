All Agnes Tachyon event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Agnes Tachyon is a strong medium-range racer in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. She can run long and short distances, but her stats make her a powerful medium-range competitor. As usual, you can train her to your liking to upgrade and improve her stats in various dimensions. This can be done through the game's training section.

This article will go over all the Agnes Tachyon event choices and their impact in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Umamusume: Pretty Derby Agnes Tachyon event choices and effects

When you start training your Umamusume: Pretty Derby character, you are faced with several choices. These often appear in the form of dialogue and decide your training path.

Picking different options results in different stats getting boosted. For Agnes Tachyon, a brilliant medium-length Uma girl, it's best to focus on Speed, Wit, and Stamina. Here are all the event choices and results for this character's training in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

At Tachyon’s Pace

Option 1 (Top option) : Guts +10

: Guts +10 Option 2 (Bottom option): Speed +5, Power +5

The Strongest Collaborator?

Option 1: Energy -20, Stamina +15, and Guts +10

Energy -20, Stamina +15, and Guts +10 Option 2: Energy +5, Wisdom +5

The Pressure of Justice?

Option 1: Wisdom +10, Skill points +15

Wisdom +10, Skill points +15 Option 2: Corner Adept hint +1

Hamburger Helper

Option 1: Energy +10, Skill points +5

Energy +10, Skill points +5 Option 2: Energy +30 and Skill points +10, or Energy +30, Skill points +10, Speed -5, Power +5, and Slow Metabolism status

Expression of Conviction

Option 1: Stamina +20

Stamina +20 Option 2: Speed +20

Obtain Data

Option 1: Wisdom +20

Wisdom +20 Option 2: Power +20

Tachyon the Spoiled Child

Option 1: Stamina +10, Guts +10, and possible to get Fast Learner status

Stamina +10, Guts +10, and possible to get Fast Learner status Option 2: Wisdom +20, and possible Fast Learner status

Medicine That Makes You Faster?

Option 1: Power +5, Guts +5

Power +5, Guts +5 Option 2: Speed +5, Wisdom +5

The Significance of Research

Option 1: Wisdom +10

Wisdom +10 Option 2: Speed +10

No Shortcuts

Option 1: Guts +10

Guts +10 Option 2: Wisdom +10

Wisdom +10 Option 3: Power +10

A Gift From the Dark Sky

Option 1: Speed +5, Power +5

Speed +5, Power +5 Option 2: Guts +10

Body Modification

Option 1: Power +5, Wisdom +5

Power +5, Wisdom +5 Option 2: Stamina +10

These are all the choices you will come across in the Agnes Tachyon event in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. Go through some of the important dialogue and plot points to fully understand the character and her lore. This can help you make better choices and understand the storylines as planned by Cygames.

