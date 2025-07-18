  • home icon
All Agnes Tachyon event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

By Prit Chauhan
Published Jul 18, 2025 10:52 GMT
All Agnes Tachyon event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
All event choices for training Agnes Tachyon (Image via Cygames)

Agnes Tachyon is a strong medium-range racer in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. She can run long and short distances, but her stats make her a powerful medium-range competitor. As usual, you can train her to your liking to upgrade and improve her stats in various dimensions. This can be done through the game's training section.

This article will go over all the Agnes Tachyon event choices and their impact in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Umamusume: Pretty Derby Agnes Tachyon event choices and effects

Still from the Agnes Tachyon introduction video (Image via Cygames)
Still from the Agnes Tachyon introduction video (Image via Cygames)

When you start training your Umamusume: Pretty Derby character, you are faced with several choices. These often appear in the form of dialogue and decide your training path.

Picking different options results in different stats getting boosted. For Agnes Tachyon, a brilliant medium-length Uma girl, it's best to focus on Speed, Wit, and Stamina. Here are all the event choices and results for this character's training in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

At Tachyon’s Pace

  • Option 1 (Top option): Guts +10
  • Option 2 (Bottom option): Speed +5, Power +5

The Strongest Collaborator?

  • Option 1: Energy -20, Stamina +15, and Guts +10
  • Option 2: Energy +5, Wisdom +5

The Pressure of Justice?

  • Option 1: Wisdom +10, Skill points +15
  • Option 2: Corner Adept hint +1

Hamburger Helper

  • Option 1: Energy +10, Skill points +5
  • Option 2: Energy +30 and Skill points +10, or Energy +30, Skill points +10, Speed -5, Power +5, and Slow Metabolism status

Expression of Conviction

  • Option 1: Stamina +20
  • Option 2: Speed +20

Obtain Data

  • Option 1: Wisdom +20
  • Option 2: Power +20

Tachyon the Spoiled Child

  • Option 1: Stamina +10, Guts +10, and possible to get Fast Learner status
  • Option 2: Wisdom +20, and possible Fast Learner status

Medicine That Makes You Faster?

  • Option 1: Power +5, Guts +5
  • Option 2: Speed +5, Wisdom +5
The Significance of Research

  • Option 1: Wisdom +10
  • Option 2: Speed +10

No Shortcuts

  • Option 1: Guts +10
  • Option 2: Wisdom +10
  • Option 3: Power +10

A Gift From the Dark Sky

  • Option 1: Speed +5, Power +5
  • Option 2: Guts +10

Body Modification

  • Option 1: Power +5, Wisdom +5
  • Option 2: Stamina +10

These are all the choices you will come across in the Agnes Tachyon event in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. Go through some of the important dialogue and plot points to fully understand the character and her lore. This can help you make better choices and understand the storylines as planned by Cygames.

Prit Chauhan

Prit Chauhan

Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word.

