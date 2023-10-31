All Alan Wake 2 bosses ranked in terms of difficulty

Alan Wake 2 was recently released on multiple platforms and is considered one of the best horror games released this year. Once again, a series of mysterious events occur in the town of Bright Falls, and this time, it will be a police investigator who will have to face the fear. She will have to find clues to several murders and discover a world full of dark and sinister presences.

Among the many challenges that Saga and Alan will face throughout the game is the defeat of several characters commonly known as bosses. Below is how we think they rank in terms of difficulty.

Alan Wake 2 Bosses Ranked

4) Nightingale

In Alan Wake 2, Nightingale is an FBI officer (Image via Remedy)

Nightingale is the first boss we encounter in the game. A former FBI agent who has been murdered. Saga tries to find out what happened to him but discovers that he has become a Taken. These creatures are bodies that are possessed by shadows and will try to finish off our protagonists.

As the first boss of the game, Nightingale is a challenge, but not on the level of the others in this list. The purpose of facing him is to show that you have learned all the mechanics. This enemy uses part of a tree trunk as a weapon, and if he manages to hit you with it, he will take away an important part of your health.

To defeat him, you need to use the torch to stun him with its light. Then you can attack him with your weapons.

3) Cynthia

Cynthia Weaver was important in the first game (Image via Remedy)

Cynthia Weaver is another boss who appears in Alan Wake 2. This character comes from the first game and is known for her obsession with light. The woman feared the Taken, so she always kept her lamp handy to avoid any interaction with these evil beings.

However, in this story, Ms. Weaver's character has drowned and wanders around like a ghost. Therefore, you will find her in a scene where she uses water as a shelter to appear anywhere.

Also, while she is in the water, the damage she deals with can be very high, and recovering from it takes time and consumes a lot of resources. To defeat Cynthia, you need to be a master of the flashlight. This is the only way to stun her sufficiently.

2) Scratch

Scratch is not really difficult to beat (Image via Remedy)

Although Scratch is the final boss and the main enemy of the game, he is easier to fight than the enemies in the first position of this ranking. There is a detailed guide on how to defeat him, so we will give you some simple keys.

First, Scratch can't attack from a distance, so you have an advantage. The problem is that his movement can be swift, so you can't stay in one place for long. Also, weapon attacks don't lower his health; they stun him. To finish him off, you'll have to disable some mechanisms, but for a final boss, he shouldn't be too hard to defeat.

1) Mulligan and Thornton

These characters are the hardest to beat (Image via Remedy)

Although they are not the final bosses, Mulligan and Thornton are, in our opinion, more difficult to defeat than the main antagonist. In this case, you will have to deal with two members of the cult that Saga is hunting and who are connected to the mysterious murders.

The level of complexity of these characters in Alan Wake 2 is higher than any other in the game, as they use weapons and mechanics that are difficult to defeat. Taking on Mulligan and Thornton in Alan Wake 2 will require players to use various weapons and tools in quick succession, as enemies will appear at varying distances from the player and will have firearms capable of hitting and quickly depleting Saga's health. Players will also have to move around the battlefield for orbs to destroy with the flashlight's charge attack.

This concludes our ranking of Alan Wake 2 bosses. If you want to know more details about the game, read our guide on how to switch between Alan and Saga.