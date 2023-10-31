All Alan Wake 2 Setter for Mayor sign locations

You can find tons of items and collectibles in Alan Wake 2. Fortunately, there's a way to track and discover all of them, thanks to the Mayor Setter Charm. However, you will need to locate some items to acquire the Mayor Setter Charm. They can be difficult to find if you do not know where to look.

In Bright Falls and Watery, you will come across Mayor Setter's campaign posters. These signs feature various reasons why voters should elect him to office. By locating all six of these signs, you not only get to meet Mayor Setter but also unlock The Nice Things in Life achievement and receive the Mayor Setter Charm for Saga's bracelet.

How to unlock the Mayor Setter Charm in Alan Wake 2

As mentioned earlier, you need to locate all six of Mayor Setter's campaign signs to unlock the Mayor Setter Charm. Listed below are the locations for each campaign sign.

1) Campaign sign #1

Mayor Setter campaign slogan location (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

You can find the first Mayor Setter campaign slogan along the street beside the Elderwood Palace Lodge in Bright Falls.

2) Campaign sign #2

Mayor Setter campaign slogan location in Alan Wake 2 (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

There are three campaign signs that you can find in Bright Falls. From the previous slogan, you can easily spot the next one down the end of the road. It is located just across the Oh Deer Diner.

3) Campaign sign #3

Mayor Setter campaign slogan location in Alan Wake 2 (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

The last campaign slogan at Bright Falls can be found near the Wellness Center. Head over to the small house beside another bigger house just before the Wellness Center. You should find the campaign slogan set up in front.

4) Campaign sign #4

Mayor Setter campaign slogan location (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

The next slogan can be found in Watery. The first time you go to the area, head over to the building just across from where you parked your car. You will immediately see another campaign slogan.

5) Campaign sign #5

Mayor Setter campaign slogan location (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

The next campaign sign is located in Huotari Well near the Coffee World. Make your way to the dark path, and you should see the sign to your right.

6) Campaign sign #6

Mayor Setter campaign slogan location (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

You can find the last campaign sign in the Trailer Park. As you walk through the path to enter the area, you should find the slogan to your right.

With all six campaign slogans located, you can finally unlock The Nice Things in Life achievement and the Mayor Setter Charm. When equipped, this charm allows you to locate the positions of almost any collectible on the map, significantly simplifying the process of tracking them down without the need for a guide.

This wraps up our Mayor Setter camping slogan guide in Alan Wake 2.