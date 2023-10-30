Alan Wake 2 boss guide: How to defeat Cynthia

Alan Wake 2 is the brand new horror-survival game by Remedy Entertainment. The sequel to the 2010 original builds upon the cult classic by delivering a horror experience that has received immense praise from fans. The game is best described as a scary, grimy, and grueling journey that has a ton of jump scares. For survival-horror fans, Alan Wake 2 is a must-play this Halloween.

The game is littered with boss enemies that emerge as you venture through the story. While these foes appear trivial at times, they can pose a significant challenge that requires quick decision-making. Cynthia Weaver is a name that players will recall from the first game as she is back to haunt and maul them in Alan Wake 2. This guide goes through important parts of the encounter with Cynthia and how to eliminate her efficiently.

How to defeat Cynthia Weaver in Alan Wake 2

Cynthia Weaver is a side character in the original Alan Wake who helps the titular character through various scenarios. She is "Obsessed" with the light and is seen carrying a lamp with her everywhere she goes. In Alan Wake 2, she has completely succumbed to the darkness, which spells a tragic end for an innocent person caught in the crossfire

Saga Anderson in Alan Wake 2 (image by Remedy Entertainment)

Cynthia Weaver is encountered in the fifth chapter of Saga's story. Titled 'Old Gods,' Saga Anderson is in search of Tor, last seen at the nursing home. The same nursing home that was also the residence of Cynthia. You have to uncover the mystery behind the 'Drowned Lady' by going through the entirety of the nursing home until you reach an abandoned, underground section that is partially flooded. As players explore the nursing home, they can find various easter eggs for the original game, but not under happy circumstances.

Cynthia Weaver and Tor can be found at the end of the chapter in the aforementioned underground section. On approach, you will be greeted with haunting shrieks and warnings that urge you to turn back around. Keep following the path, and after reaching a console, there is a small puzzle section to get through in order to progress. Players must search around for key items that unlock a door to get through.

The main objective before you encounter Cynthia in the flesh is to get the power back on. Be wary of high HP enemies that roam the narrow corridors, as they can quickly overwhelm you. There is a mini-boss of sorts during this corridor section that wields a shovel and can effectively two-shot you. Use high-damage weaponry and try not to get caught in the wide-telegraphed weapon swings.

From the information gathered from the nursing home, players can deduce that Cynthia drowned in this place and became a vengeful apparition. She completely embraces the drowned persona and attacks the player from the water. During this first phase, keeping an eye on the water line helps in tracking her movement. There is no reliable way to avoid her if she catches you in the water, so it's best to stick to land whenever possible.

This area can be incredibly dark, so remember to use your flashlight. Arguably, the hardest part of this encounter is getting to the fight. The entire phase is filled with jump scares and ambush attacks that can quickly send players back to their last checkpoint.

After dredging through and turning the power back on, the fight can now begin in earnest. While a shotgun is the way to go, if you're proficient at aiming, then the rifle is a great choice for when she gets distance on you. She usually starts the fight by sending waves of darkness to chase you. Outrunning them is not ideal, so deal with them immediately. Once she gets close, switch to a shotgun and blast her head point blank for maximum damage. She can close the distance quickly, so make sure to dodge at the right time.

As long as you can maintain good DPS and deal with her swiping combo, this fight should be a cakewalk. Alan Wake 2 brings back a cult classic of a horror game that feels refreshing and a downright terrifying experience to get into this Halloween.

Alan Wake 2 is available on Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X and S.