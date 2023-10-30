Whether you prefer going out, dressing up, having a wonderful time with your friends, staying in and playing horror games, or watching scary movies, there's no doubting how much fun Halloween is. October ushers in the year's scary season and brings discounted video games to many digital stores.

Valve's Halloween Sale has begun at the Steam marketplace, delivering some delightfully frightening choices to add to your library. With fantastic bargains from the PC gaming behemoth, get ready for fun gaming on All Hallow's Eve.

Without further ado, let's look at some of these fantastic titles that you can play alone or with a group of friends.

Recommended Horror games to buy from Steam Halloween Sale

1) Dead Space bundle

Return to the dark corridors of Ishimura and learn the truth behind Necromorphs (Image via EA)

Visceral Games struck gold with its 2008 survival body horror game Dead Space. What happened to the studio over the years is quite sad, but publisher EA learned from its mistakes with the release of Dead Space 1's remake this year. Hopefully, fans will finally get a fourth game.

In the meantime, you can pick up the Dead Space package on Steam this Halloween and experience the first three games as engineer Isaac Clarke. The best part about this bundle is that it includes the remake rather than the original 2008 edition.

Discount offered - 62%

2) Resident Evil VII and Village Gold Editions

Two great horror games for half the price of one? It's a deal (Image via Capcom)

Resident Evil is one of the biggest gaming franchises and hosts several horror titles. Resident Evil VII, published in 2017, returned the franchise to its survival horror roots, as opposed to the action-oriented gameplay of RE5 and RE6. Village, its sequel, offers the same experience as RE VII.

You can experience Ethan Winter's adventures as he tries to find his family. These two amazing horror games and all their DLCs come in a single package during Steam's sale.

Discount offered - 63%

3) Outlast Trinity bundle

Return to the Mount Massive Mental Asylum and learn the truth behind the horrors that lurk in its halls (Image via Red Barrels)

If Outlast is not the first game that comes to mind when you think of horror games, you're in for a treat. This psychological survival-horror title was launched in 2013 and caught the world by storm. Its sequel, Outlast 2, is equally fantastic.

Both games, as well as the Whistleblower DLC for the first, are available on Steam as part of the Outlast Trinity bundle. Play as Miles Upshur and Blake Langermann to survive terrifying creatures.

Discount offered - 88%

4) Phasmophobia

A simple concept akin to found-footage horror movies might provide one of the most fascinating games. Take on the role of a ghost hunter in Phasmophobia for an original and imaginative approach to the horror genre.

You have four companions that can help in finding paranormal activity. It's frightening as well as thrilling. This Halloween, team up with your friends and go ghost hunting for a terrifying experience.

Discount offered - 20%

5) GTFO

This four-person co-op shooter offers some of the most terrifying experiences (Image via 10 Chambers)

A good horror game doesn't always need to have a wonderful plot. A well-designed setting full of terrifying creatures will suffice. GTFO is a claustrophobic experience in which you and four others must work together to survive the horrors that lurk underneath the facility.

Join forces with your friends to face the game's numerous obstacles. Fans of Left 4 Dead 2 need to check out this title.

Discount offered - 35%

Hopefully, with this list, you and your friends can experience some spooks this fall and have a cozy and enjoyable Halloween. Be quick, as the sale will end on November 2.