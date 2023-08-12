All armor sets in Atlas Fallen and where to find them

Atlas Fallen, Deck13 and Focus Interactive's latest open-world action-adventure offering, comes packed with a plethora of armor sets and weapons for you to unlock. Much like any other modern open-world game, Atlas Fallen's moment-to-moment gameplay loop heavily emphasizes exploration and discovery alongside its fast-paced combat.

The game also rewards your curiosity and open-world exploration with some really amazing armor sets. Although Atlas Fallen isn't a souls-like role-playing game (akin to Deck13's previous titles - Lords of the Fallen, The Surge, and The Surge 2), it does feature a wealth of unique armor sets for you to unlock.

Here's a look at all the armor sets in Atlas Fallen and where you can find each.

Where to find all armor sets in Atlas Fallen?

There are a total of 11 unique armor sets that you can find in the game. Although the count might seem a tad on the lower side, every armor piece is unique and can be customized in many different ways to craft your very own build. The customization system in Deck13's latest open-world title is equally as robust as their previous games, especially The Surge 2.

Here are all the armor sets in Atlas Fallen as well as the locations where you can find them:

Unnamed Workwear: The default armor set you start the game with.

Recruit Garment: Can be purchased at the start of the game and is unmissable.

Scout's Gear: Received as a reward for completing the side quest "The History of Shattered Keep."

Knight's Plate: Received as a reward for completing the main story quest, "The Path to Bastengar."

Preacher's Guard: Received as a reward for completing the main story quest, "The City of the Sun."

Purger's Warsuit: Can be purchased from the Traveling Vendor in the Castrum Seven region of the open-world map.

Queen's Cover: Can be purchased from the vendor at the Citadel.

Deadeye's Attire: Received as a reward for completing the main story quest "From Belief to Trust."

Red Company: Can be purchased from the armor vendor in the Mining Village location of the map.

Perennial Mantle: Received as a reward for completing the main story quest, "The City of the Sun."

Rite of Mire: Received as a completion reward for the side quest "Ancient Armor."

Some of the most unique and powerful armor sets are only unlocked after completing certain side quests. However, you can get your hands on the best armor sets that can easily carry you to the end game by completing the main story missions without delving into any optional content.