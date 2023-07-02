All armor sets in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom - How to get them

In The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, various armor sets are scattered throughout Hyrule. Each set includes different pieces of the same class that, in addition to providing protection, grants a bonus perk. Fortunately, most armor pieces can be found by exploring the map and completing quests, while others can be discovered by visiting certain regions.

This article will cover all the armor sets in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and the process of obtaining them.

Every armor set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom contains 35 armor sets, each with unique abilities. They are as follows:

1) Archaic Set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Archaic Legwear- Room of Awakening (opening chest)

Room of Awakening (opening chest) Archaic Tunic- Pondside Cave (opening chest)

2) Awakening Set

Mask of Awakening- Thundra Plateau Cave (opening chest)

Thundra Plateau Cave (opening chest) Trousers of Awakening- Colesium Ruins Cave (opening chest)

Colesium Ruins Cave (opening chest) Tunic of Awakening- Ancient Columns Cave (opening chest)

3) Barbarian Set

Barbarian Armor- Crenel Hills Cave (opening chest)

Crenel Hills Cave (opening chest) Barbarian Helm- Robbed Dropoff Cave (opening chest)

Robbed Dropoff Cave (opening chest) Barbarian Legwraps- Walnot Mountain Cave (opening chest)

4) Breath of the Wild Set

Cap of the Wild- Hebra Dark Skeleton (opening chest)

Hebra Dark Skeleton (opening chest) Trousers of the Wild- Eldin Dark Skeleton (opening chest)

Eldin Dark Skeleton (opening chest) Tunic of the Wild- Gerudo Dark Skeleton (opening chest)

5) Charged Set

Charged Shirt- Top right of Dracozu Lake (opening chest)

Top right of Dracozu Lake (opening chest) Charged Trousers- Cave near the meeting point of Dracozu Lake and River (opening chest)

Cave near the meeting point of Dracozu Lake and River (opening chest) Charged Headdress- Cave covered with vines at the bottom of the Dracozu River (opening chest)

6) Climbing Gear Set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Climbing Gear- North Hyrule Plain Cave (opening chest)

North Hyrule Plain Cave (opening chest) Climbing Boots- Upland Zorana Byroad (opening chest)

Upland Zorana Byroad (opening chest) Climber's Bandana- Ploymus Mountain Cave (opening chest)

7) Dark Set

Dark Hood- Lookout Landing statue (300 Poes)

Lookout Landing statue (300 Poes) Dark Tunic- Lookout Landing statue (150 Poes)

Lookout Landing statue (150 Poes) Dark Trouser- Lookout Landing statue (200 Poes)

8) Depths Set

Hood of the Depths- Lookout Landing statue (300 Poes)

Lookout Landing statue (300 Poes) Tunic of the Depths- Lookout Landing statue (150 Poes)

Lookout Landing statue (150 Poes) Gaiters of the Depths- Lookout Landing statue (200 Poes)

9) Desert Voe Set

Desert Voe Headband- Saula in Kara Kara Bazaar (450 Rupees)

Saula in Kara Kara Bazaar (450 Rupees) Desert Voe Spaulder- Greta in Gerudo Town (1300 Rupees)

Greta in Gerudo Town (1300 Rupees) Desert Voe Trousers- Greta in Gerudo Town (650 Rupees)

10) Ember Set

Ember Headdress- YunoboCo HQ South Cave (opening chest)

YunoboCo HQ South Cave (opening chest) Ember Shirt- Goronbi River Cave (opening chest)

Goronbi River Cave (opening chest) Ember Trousers- Cephla Lake Cave (opening chest)

11) Evil Spirit Set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Evil Spirit Mask- Completing South Lomei Prophecy quest

Completing South Lomei Prophecy quest Evil Spirit Armor- Completing Lomei Labyrinth Island Prophecy quest

Completing Lomei Labyrinth Island Prophecy quest Evil Spirit Greaves- Completing North Lomei Prophecy quest

12) Fierce Deity Set

Fierce Deity Mask- Skull Lake Cave (opening chest)

Skull Lake Cave (opening chest) Fierce Deity Armor- Akkala Citadel Ruins Summit Cave (opening chest)

Akkala Citadel Ruins Summit Cave (opening chest) Fierce Deity Boots- Ancient Tree Stump Cave (opening chest)

13) Flamebreaker Set

Flamebreaker Helm- Armor Shop in Goron City (1400 Rupees)

Armor Shop in Goron City (1400 Rupees) Flamebreaker Armor- Armor Shop in Goron City (700 Rupees)

Armor Shop in Goron City (700 Rupees) Flamebreaker Armor- Armor Shop in Goron City (1200 Rupees)

14) Froggy Set

Froggy Hood- Completing Potential Princess Sightings quest

Completing Potential Princess Sightings quest Froggy Sleeve- Completing Potential Princess Sightings quest

Completing Potential Princess Sightings quest Froggy Leggings- Completing Potential Princess Sightings quest

15) Frostbite Set

Frostbite Shirt- Hebra Mountains (opening chest)

Hebra Mountains (opening chest) Frostbite Trousers- Hebra Headspring Cave (opening chest)

Hebra Headspring Cave (opening chest) Frostbite Headdress- Brightcap Cave (opening chest)

16) Glide Set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Glide Mask- Valor Island (Diving Challenge)

Valor Island (Diving Challenge) Glide Shirt- Courage Island (Diving Challenge)

Courage Island (Diving Challenge) Glide Tights- Bravery Island (Diving Challenge)

17) Hero Set

Hero Tunic- Dueling Canyons Mine (opening chest)

Dueling Canyons Mine (opening chest) Hero Cap- Tuft Canyon Mine (opening chest)

Tuft Canyon Mine (opening chest) Hero Trousers- Corvash Canyon Mine (opening chest)

18) Hylian Set

Hylian Hood- Mubs in Lookout Landing (70 Rupees)

Mubs in Lookout Landing (70 Rupees) Hylian Tunic- Mubs in Lookout Landing (130 Rupees)

Mubs in Lookout Landing (130 Rupees) Hylian Trousers- Mubs in Lookout Landing (120 Rupees)

19) Miner's Set

Miner's Mask- Abandoned Kara Kara Mine (opening chest)

Abandoned Kara Kara Mine (opening chest) Miner's Top- Daphines Canyon Mine (opening chest)

Daphines Canyon Mine (opening chest) Miner's Trousers- Hylia Canyon Mine (opening chest)

20) Mystic Set

Mystic Headpiece- Kotlin's Shop (5 Bubbul Gems)

Kotlin's Shop (5 Bubbul Gems) Mystic Robe- Kotlin's Shop (3 Bubbul Gems)

Kotlin's Shop (3 Bubbul Gems) Mystic Trousers- Kotlin's Shop (4 Bubbul Gems)

21) Phantom Set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Phantom Armor- Tamio River Downstream Cave (opening chest)

Tamio River Downstream Cave (opening chest) Phantom Greaves- Ancient Altar Ruins (opening chest)

Ancient Altar Ruins (opening chest) Phantom Helmet- Puffer Beach Overhead Cave (opening chest)

22) Radiant Set

Radiant Mask- Claree's shop in Kakariko Village (5000/800 Rupees)

Claree's shop in Kakariko Village (5000/800 Rupees) Radiant Shirt- Claree's shop in Kakariko Village (5000/800 Rupees)

Claree's shop in Kakariko Village (5000/800 Rupees) Radiant Tights- Claree's shop in Kakariko Village (5000/800 Rupees)

23) Royal Guard Set

Royal Guard Boots- King's Study (opening chest)

King's Study (opening chest) Royal Guard Cap- Princess Zelda's room (opening chest)

Princess Zelda's room (opening chest) Royal Guard Uniform- Guard's Chamber (opening chest)

24) Rubber Armor

Rubber Helm- Sarjon Woods Cave (opening chest)

Sarjon Woods Cave (opening chest) Rubber Armor- Whistling Hill Cave (opening chest)

Whistling Hill Cave (opening chest) Rubber Tights- Horon Lagoon Cave (opening chest)

25) Stealth Set

Stealth Mask- Claree's shop in Kakariko Village (5000/800 Rupees)

Claree's shop in Kakariko Village (5000/800 Rupees) Stealth Chest Guard- Claree's shop in Kakariko Village (5000/800 Rupees)

Claree's shop in Kakariko Village (5000/800 Rupees) Stealth Tights- Claree's shop in Kakariko Village (5000/800 Rupees)

26) Skyward Sword Set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Trousers of the Sky- Crenel Canyon Mine (opening chest)

Crenel Canyon Mine (opening chest) Tunic of the Sky- Minshi Grove (opening chest)

Minshi Grove (opening chest) Cap of the Sky- Retsam Grove (opening chest)

27) Snowquill Set

Snowquill Headress- Nekk's shop in Rito Village (650 Rupees)

Nekk's shop in Rito Village (650 Rupees) Snowquill Tunic- Nekk's shop in Rito Village (500 Rupees)

Nekk's shop in Rito Village (500 Rupees) Snowquill Trousers- Nekk's shop in Rito Village (1000 Rupees)

28) Soldier's Set

Soldier's Armor- Royal Hidden Passage (opening chest)

Royal Hidden Passage (opening chest) Soldier's Helm- Royal Hidden Passage (opening chest)

Royal Hidden Passage (opening chest) Soldier's Greaves- Royal Hidden Passage (opening chest)

29) Time Set

Trousers of Time- Gerudo Summit Chasm (opening chest)

Gerudo Summit Chasm (opening chest) Cap of Time- Sturnida Lavafalls (opening chest)

Sturnida Lavafalls (opening chest) Tunic of Time- Lindor Canyon Mine (opening chest)

30) Tingle Set

Tingle's Shirt- Dueling Peaks South Cave (opening chest)

Dueling Peaks South Cave (opening chest) Tingle's Hood- Statue of Eight Heroine (opening chest)

Statue of Eight Heroine (opening chest) Tingle's Tights- Cape Cales Cliffbase Cave (opening chest)

31) Twilight Princess Set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Trousers of Twilight- Ancient Underground Fortress (opening chest)

Ancient Underground Fortress (opening chest) Tunic of Twilight- Kinimeg Lightroot (opening chest)

Kinimeg Lightroot (opening chest) Cap of Twilight- Gleeok Den (opening chest)

32) Wind Set

Cap of the Wind- Tingel Island Chasm (opening chest)

Tingel Island Chasm (opening chest) Trousers of the Wind- Cressia Pit Mine (opening chest)

Cressia Pit Mine (opening chest) Tunic of the Wind- Cuho Canyon Mine (opening chest)

33) Yiga Set

Yiga Mask- Defeating Yiga members (Rescuing Pitar)

Defeating Yiga members (Rescuing Pitar) Yiga Tights- Defeating Yiga members (Rescuing Alizar)

Defeating Yiga members (Rescuing Alizar) Yiga Armor- Defeating Yiga members (Rescuing Konba)

34) Zora Set

Zora Armor- Completing Sidon of Zora quest

Completing Sidon of Zora quest Zora Greaves- Floating Scales Island (opening chest)

Floating Scales Island (opening chest) Zora Helm- Ancient Zora Waterworks (opening chest)

35) Zonaite Set

Zonaite Waistguard- Yansamin Shrine (opening chest)

Yansamin Shrine (opening chest) Zonaite Shinguards- Sky Mine (opening chest)

Sky Mine (opening chest) Zonaite Helm- Lightcast Island (opening chest)

That concludes our foray into the various armor sets in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

