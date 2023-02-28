All armor types in Sons of the Forest explained

Endnight's Sons of the Forest is shaping up to be an amazing survival horror title for 2023. The mysterious forest and its endless threats make for captivating gameplay. Much like its prequel, the map of the Forest is never short of mutants and cannibals to chase you down.

These powerful foes are sure to give you a hard time, even if you are a seasoned mercenary on a mission. From the moment you arrive at the forest, you will have to start gathering resources for your survival. Naturally, these include armor crafting materials. Different types require subsequent resources, which we are going to discuss in this listicle.

So, here are six different types of armor you can craft in Sons of the Forest.

Golden Armor, Bone Armor, and 4 other armor types in Sons of the Forest

Owing to its inclination towards realism, Sons of the Forest provides a very limited range of materials for crafting armor. Most of the materials required to build one can be found in a forest, provided it has seen prior technological interactions and sci-fi anomalies.

These are the six different types of armor you can craft in the game:

Golden Armor Tech Armor Bone Armor Hide Armor Creepy Armor Leaf Armor

Each of them possesses distinct damage endurance capabilities and effectiveness against different types of enemies you may encounter. Learning them early on will provide a considerable edge going forward.

1) Golden Armor

The Golden Armor is the most effective armor in terms of defense in the game. It raises the defensive stats to the max and is very effective against all kinds of threats. The armor's durability is within the range of invincibility, meaning players can go nuts with it without worrying about it giving up on them.

This is one armor in Sons of the Forest that doesn't require crafting. It can be found in the southeast corner of the map, in one of the underground bunkers. You can simply equip it when upon finding it. However, we don't get to see the Golden Armor until much later in the game.

2) Tech Armor

The Tech Armor is quite useful when it comes to damage reduction against threats like cannibals and hostile animals. However, the crafting process is somewhat of a hassle. It requires a variety of materials that are difficult to source:

Tech Mesh - 1 Circuit Board - 1 Wires - 1 Batteries - 1 Duct Tape - 1

The Tech Mesh isn't readily available and has to be crafted out of a 3D printer in one of the underground bunkers. Moreover, Resin for the 3D printer is limited, and will thus compel you to make economic decisions regarding crafting choices.

Nonetheless, the Tech Armor is one of the most effective ones in Sons of the Forest, though it comes at a heavy price.

3) Bone Armor

Bones are comparatively easier to find in the forest, especially with mutants and cannibals in the mix. Needless to say, a major source will come from slaughtering them. You can also find the item in caves, probably as remains of cannibal attacks.

The armor can be crafted early in the game and will continue to be a consistent source of cheap but effective defense against enemies throughout Sons of the Forest.

Items needed to craft a bone armor:

Bones - 4 Rope - 1 Duct Tape - 1

You can harvest bones by starting a fire and throwing in the bodies. After a few seconds, the they will burn out. You can then collect the item and use it for your armor build.

4) Hide Armor

Most survival games like Sons of the Forest will allow you to kill and harvest animal skins to craft various utility items. The hide armor will also require you to skin a few animals in the game.

Items required for hide armor:

Animal hide - 2 Cloth - 1

One of the advantages of this armor is that it provides insulation against the cold. The defensive points are not as strong as bone armor but will work well enough against weaker enemies. Animals such as deer and geese pose fewer threats while harvesting skin. You can use animal traps to trap your game.

5) Creepy Armor

As the name would suggest, this armor is derived from the skins of mutants that you kill throughout the course of the game. Thus, raw materials are readily available in the forest. Just visit a small cannibal camp and take out as many enemies as possible. You can then gather their skins to craft the armor.

Items required to craft a Creepy armor:

Mutant skin Combat knife

The Creepy armor has medium effectiveness against attacks and makes for a handy armor when in a pinch.

6) Leaf Armor

One can only expect so much protection against mauling mutants and creepy cannibals from leaves. The Leaf armor is more of a bag of leaves that you put in between you and oncoming attacks.

Leaves are readily available throughout the forest, and cloth pieces are also fairly easy to find.

Items required for Leaf armor:

Leaf - 10 Cloth - 1

You can craft this one quite early in the game, and it will provide minor damage reductions against mid-level enemies. But as they say, something is better than nothing.

These are all types of armor you can find and craft in Sons of the Forest. Going forward, you will have to craft armor and monitor their statuses periodically. Marching into combat defenseless or with faulty armor can prove to be fatal.

The bone armor is, by far, the most easily available and effective armor against most threats in the game. You can craft and stock up on them for quick access.

Stock up on materials and use the base for additional storage space, so that you never run out of armor on the go in Sons of the Forest.

