How to obtain the Golden Armor to open the Arm Door in Sons of the Forest?

Sons of the Forest is the latest smash hit of the year, boasting over 2 million sales since its official launch and quickly becoming a beloved title. This survival horror game has players set on a cannibal-infested island as they craft items to survive their unwelcome stay.

The world is rich and diverse, with plenty of secrets for the curious player. One of the game's final missions will involve a sealed door that houses rewards and clues to your current predicament, which will be the focus of this article.

Note: Spoilers for Sons of the Forest will follow. Discretion is advised.

Unlocking the Golden Armor in Sons of the Forest

The Golden Armor set (Image via YouTube/MillGaming)

Players must first obtain the entire Golden Armor set as a prerequisite for unlocking the Arm Door. Players can refer to the following steps to easily obtain the armor:

1. Enter the Second Cave level, present within the southeast corner of the map.

2. Follow your GPS and head to the location, going through the cave until you reach a locked door.

3. Use the Maintenance Keycard to unlock the first level and follow the path ahead.

4. Unlock the rather ominous-looking yellow door to trigger a cutscene.

5. You will have to deal with a fair number of enemies in this area, so make sure to carry a suitable weapon.

6. Enter the right corridor once you make your way through the hallway.

7. Next, enter Level 2 and go straight to the entrance.

8. Finally, turn right at the second entrance to enter a room.

9. The Golden Armor can be seen lying on a couch; grab and equip it if desired.

Unlike regular armor in-game, the Golden Armor is unique in its durability as it can never be damaged or broken, regardless of the level of abuse. This factor and its striking gold sheen make it a lucrative endgame option for Sons of the Forest players. A Katana can also be found in the vicinity.

Using the Golden Armor to unlock the Arm Door in Sons of the Forest

After obtaining the Golden Armor, players can enter the bunker holding the ominous Arm Door. Refer to the picture below for an approximate location of the door:

The arm door location in-game (Image via YouTube/MillGaming)

Next, keep the following points in mind before unlocking the doorway:

The bunker is located in a deluxe area and is inaccessible by conventional means.

You must have a VIP Keycard before entering the area, otherwise, you will be locked out.

Grab every useful item you can lay your hands on within the bunker for later use in the forest.

Several items that further flesh out the story will also be present in this zone, be sure not to miss them.

The arm door is just past the broken wall near the luxury bathroom.

Finally, equip the Golden Armor to come face-to-face with the arm door and unlock it using the E key.

Inside the room, players can find a variety of ammunition, cash, and a shotgun for later use.

Sons of the Forest was released on February 23 exclusively for the PC in Early Access.

