Players who main the Assault class are always on the lookout for the best Bangalore skins in Apex Legends. Launched alongside the game's release in 2019, this Assault Legend hails supreme in the current meta, and players may want to dominate the Apex arena with some style. Whether the situation is aggressive or defensive, Bangalore’s smokes can be highly effective.

This article lists all Bangalore skins in Apex Legends so you can choose what suits your taste and dominate in every match.

List of all Bangalore skins in Apex Legends

All Mythic Bangalore skins in Apex Legends

Apex Commander Mythic Bangalore skin (Image via EA)

Apex Commander (Tier 1)

Apex Commander (Tier 2)

Apex Commander (Tier 3)

The Apex Commander Mythic Bangalore skin can be obtained by spending 150 Heirloom shards. The skin can evolve to the next tier after players deal certain amounts of damage. After reaching the maximum tier, the skin also features a Mythic finisher.

Apex Commander (Tier 2) can be unlocked after dealing 30,000 damage .

can be unlocked after dealing . Apex Commander (Tier 3) can be unlocked after dealing 100,000 damage.

All Legendary Bangalore skins in Apex Legends

Bangalore Legendary skins (Image via EA)

Here are all Legendary Bangalore skins in Apex Legends:

The Enforcer

Officer Williams

The Spacewalker

Apex Overdrive

Viceroy

Full Metal Jacket

Killer B

Outland Warrior

La Catrina

Cherry Bomb

Stay Frosty

Killing Machine

Mint Condition

Sky Marshal

Soldado de la Muerte

Dressed to Impress

Radical Action

Crimson Queen

Decorated Line

Super Soldier

High Visibility

Solar Soldier

Mil-SPEC

Ciolet Veteran

Frozen Loyalty

V-SPEC

Cosmic Enforcer

Cyber Warfare

Cybernetic Soldier

Soul Keeper

Divine Legion

Currently, there are 31 Legendary skins for Bangalore, five of them being purchasable with 1,200 Crafting Metals. While most of the other skins are event-exclusive and may not be available in the in-game store, skins like Cyberantic Soldier, and Crimson Queen will likely appear in the upcoming months.

All Epic Bangalore skins in Apex Legends

Bangalore Epic skins (Image via EA)

All Bangalore Epic skins in Apex Legends are as follows:

Daemon Hunter

Fiber Optics

Hack the System

Heat Sync

Neutral Net

Solder of Justice

Nerves of Steel

Royal Reign

Fire with Fire

Air Raid

Survival Sharp

Hit the Deck

Enhanced

Currently, there are 13 Epic Bangalore skins available in Apex Legends. Unlike the Legendaries, the Epic skins cost 400 Crafting Metals to unlock. Although these skins are cheap, some like Daemon Hunter, Fiber Optics, Hack the System, Heat Sync, and Neutral Net are event-exclusive, meaning players must wait until the skins appear in the Apex Legends Store.

All Rare Bangalore skins in Apex Legends

Bangalore Rare skins (Image via EA)

All Rare Bangalore skins are listed in the following section:

Arachnophobia

Circuit Breaker

Death Adder

Dire Wolf

Disruptor

Electric Synapse

Fire Support

Free Reign

Kingslayer

Molten Core

Purgatory

Sizzle Reel

Snakeskin

Stained Glass

Varsity

Valor

Dino Dynamo

Counter-Culture

Hidden Tracks

Victory Lap

Blue Chipped

Battle Bouquet

Ocean’s Spear

Lethal Enforcer

Hard Target

Splashdown

There are 26 Rare Bangalore skins in Season 21. Unlike Epic skins, the abovementioned ones cost only 60 Crafting Metals to unlock. While most of the designs of these skins look identical, skins like Dire Dynamo, Hidden Tracks, and Splashdown may not come back to the game as they are exclusive skins tied to collaborations.

All Common Bangalore skins in Apex Legends

Bangalore Common skins (Image via EA)

The section below lists all Common Bangalore skins:

Default

Arctic

Cardinal

Clearwater

Evergreen

Flamingo

Hydro

Limelight

Mandarin

Midnight

Orchid

Rage

Sahara

Skyward

Vino

Yellowjacket

Compared to the other rarities, these Common skins require you to spend 30 Crafting Metals each to unlock them. All 16 of these skins can be unlocked by spending Crafting Metals as none are event-exclusive.

