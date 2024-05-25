Players who main the Assault class are always on the lookout for the best Bangalore skins in Apex Legends. Launched alongside the game's release in 2019, this Assault Legend hails supreme in the current meta, and players may want to dominate the Apex arena with some style. Whether the situation is aggressive or defensive, Bangalore’s smokes can be highly effective.
This article lists all Bangalore skins in Apex Legends so you can choose what suits your taste and dominate in every match.
List of all Bangalore skins in Apex Legends
All Mythic Bangalore skins in Apex Legends
- Apex Commander (Tier 1)
- Apex Commander (Tier 2)
- Apex Commander (Tier 3)
The Apex Commander Mythic Bangalore skin can be obtained by spending 150 Heirloom shards. The skin can evolve to the next tier after players deal certain amounts of damage. After reaching the maximum tier, the skin also features a Mythic finisher.
- Apex Commander (Tier 2) can be unlocked after dealing 30,000 damage.
- Apex Commander (Tier 3) can be unlocked after dealing 100,000 damage.
All Legendary Bangalore skins in Apex Legends
Here are all Legendary Bangalore skins in Apex Legends:
- The Enforcer
- Officer Williams
- The Spacewalker
- Apex Overdrive
- Viceroy
- Full Metal Jacket
- Killer B
- Outland Warrior
- La Catrina
- Cherry Bomb
- Stay Frosty
- Killing Machine
- Mint Condition
- Sky Marshal
- Soldado de la Muerte
- Dressed to Impress
- Radical Action
- Crimson Queen
- Decorated Line
- Super Soldier
- High Visibility
- Solar Soldier
- Mil-SPEC
- Ciolet Veteran
- Frozen Loyalty
- V-SPEC
- Cosmic Enforcer
- Cyber Warfare
- Cybernetic Soldier
- Soul Keeper
- Divine Legion
Currently, there are 31 Legendary skins for Bangalore, five of them being purchasable with 1,200 Crafting Metals. While most of the other skins are event-exclusive and may not be available in the in-game store, skins like Cyberantic Soldier, and Crimson Queen will likely appear in the upcoming months.
All Epic Bangalore skins in Apex Legends
All Bangalore Epic skins in Apex Legends are as follows:
- Daemon Hunter
- Fiber Optics
- Hack the System
- Heat Sync
- Neutral Net
- Solder of Justice
- Nerves of Steel
- Royal Reign
- Fire with Fire
- Air Raid
- Survival Sharp
- Hit the Deck
- Enhanced
Currently, there are 13 Epic Bangalore skins available in Apex Legends. Unlike the Legendaries, the Epic skins cost 400 Crafting Metals to unlock. Although these skins are cheap, some like Daemon Hunter, Fiber Optics, Hack the System, Heat Sync, and Neutral Net are event-exclusive, meaning players must wait until the skins appear in the Apex Legends Store.
All Rare Bangalore skins in Apex Legends
All Rare Bangalore skins are listed in the following section:
- Arachnophobia
- Circuit Breaker
- Death Adder
- Dire Wolf
- Disruptor
- Electric Synapse
- Fire Support
- Free Reign
- Kingslayer
- Molten Core
- Purgatory
- Sizzle Reel
- Snakeskin
- Stained Glass
- Varsity
- Valor
- Dino Dynamo
- Counter-Culture
- Hidden Tracks
- Victory Lap
- Blue Chipped
- Battle Bouquet
- Ocean’s Spear
- Lethal Enforcer
- Hard Target
- Splashdown
There are 26 Rare Bangalore skins in Season 21. Unlike Epic skins, the abovementioned ones cost only 60 Crafting Metals to unlock. While most of the designs of these skins look identical, skins like Dire Dynamo, Hidden Tracks, and Splashdown may not come back to the game as they are exclusive skins tied to collaborations.
All Common Bangalore skins in Apex Legends
The section below lists all Common Bangalore skins:
- Default
- Arctic
- Cardinal
- Clearwater
- Evergreen
- Flamingo
- Hydro
- Limelight
- Mandarin
- Midnight
- Orchid
- Rage
- Sahara
- Skyward
- Vino
- Yellowjacket
Compared to the other rarities, these Common skins require you to spend 30 Crafting Metals each to unlock them. All 16 of these skins can be unlocked by spending Crafting Metals as none are event-exclusive.
