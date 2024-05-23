Recon character mains tend to look for all Bloodhound skins in Apex Legends. Collecting some of the exceptional skins of this technological tracker will help players enhance their overall gameplay experience. Their ability kit allows them to track enemy movements within a certain range and locate them. Bloodhound’s formidable prowess made him one of the most picked legends in Apex Legends Season 21.
Since Respawn offers a total of 92 skins for Bloodhound, the Recon mains might seek some ways to collect these skins to their inventory. Hence, this article will explore and list all available Bloodhounds skins in Apex Legends till 2024.
List of Bloodhound skins in Apex Legends
All Mythic Bloodhound skins in Apex Legends
- Apex Hunter (Tier 1)
- Apex Hunter (Tier 2)
- Apex Hunter (Tier 3)
These Mythic Bloodhound skins also come with unique Heirloom and Finishers. However, players have to unlock the first tier with 150 Heirloom Shards. After that, upon inflicting a certain amount of damage, they can unlock the mythic tier skins.
- Apex Hunter Tier 2 can be unlocked after inflicting 30,000 damage as Bloodhound (Following Tier 1 skin unlock).
- Apex Hunter Tier 3 can be unlocked after inflicting 100,000 damage as Bloodhound (Following Tier 1 skin unlock).
All Legendary Bloodhound skins in Apex Legends
- The Plague Doctor
- The Runekeeper
- Royal Guard
- Imperial Warrior
- Hunter Within
- Great Winter
- Raven’s Shadow
- The Centurion
- Protector of the Patch
- The Intimidator
- Wandering Warrior
- Young Blood
- Wise Warrior
- Radiant Stalker
- Road Warrior
- Wicked Harvest
- Dangerous Game
- Hunter’s Moon
- Royal Huntmaster
- Royal Livery
- Sundown Desperado
- Bloody Buccaneer
- Dread Navigator
- Frostheaven
- Feral’s Future
- Lorica Plumata
- Bone Chill
- Tagged Tracker
- Majestic Tracker
- Eyes of Horus
- Allfather’s Chosen
- Whistling Warrior
At the time of writing, Bloodhound consists of 32 Legendary skins. Among these, five can be unlocked with 1200 Crafting Materials, while the other skins are associated with exclusive events or a particular season. Skins like Hunters Moon, Frosthaven, and Eye of Horus might be available in-game in the coming years.
All Epic Bloodhound skins in Apex Legends
- Fiber Optics
- Glowing Viral
- Hack the System
- Heat Sync
- Neural Net
- Lifeblood
- Master of the Hunt
- Cyber Hunt
- Niflheim Hundr
- Night Raver
- Highscale Hunter
Unlike the Legendary Skins, there are only 11 Epic rarity skins for Bloodhound, costing only 400 Crafting Materials. Hence, these skins are easier to obtain in your inventory. However, similar to Legendary skins, some Epic, namely Niflheim Hundr and Highscale Hunter, are event-exclusive Epic skins and are likely to appear on the in-game store soon.
All Rare Bloodhound skins in Apex Legends
- Bloodline
- Checkered Past
- Green Screen
- Life Cycle
- Lucky Charm
- Scales of Justice
- Sizzle Reel
- Snakeskin
- Sunsetter
- Tartan Fleece
- Tight Rope
- Timberland
- Tropic Streak
- Warlord
- Woodland Warfare
- Founder
- Deep Blue
- Arctic Hunter
- Falling Sky
- Gilded Claw
- Bejeweled
- Will of the Allfather
- Code Red
- Polished
- Solstice
- Going Dark
- Rockabilly
- Bright Plumage
- Hidden Hive
- Singularity
There are a total of 30 Rare Bloodhounds skins in Apex Legends. Compared to Legendary and Rare Bloodhound skins, crafting these exceptional skins only costs 60 Crafting Materials. Additionally, some of the skins, namely Falling Sky, and Will of the Allfather, are exclusive event-based skins. These skins might appear in the in-game store.
All Common Bloodhound skins in Apex Legends
- Default
- Arctic
- Cardinal
- Clearwater
- Evergreen
- Flamingo
- Hydro
- Limelight
- Mandarin
- Midnight
- Orchid
- Rage
- Sahara
- Skyward
- Vino
- Yellowjacket
There are a total of 16 Bloodhound skins available in-game. These skins are easiest to craft individually. costing only 30 Crafting Materials. Unlike other rarities, all 16 skins can be crafted with materials, and no event-exclusive commons skins are in the game.
That concludes the list of all Bloodhound skins in Apex Legends for 2024.
