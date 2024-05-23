Recon character mains tend to look for all Bloodhound skins in Apex Legends. Collecting some of the exceptional skins of this technological tracker will help players enhance their overall gameplay experience. Their ability kit allows them to track enemy movements within a certain range and locate them. Bloodhound’s formidable prowess made him one of the most picked legends in Apex Legends Season 21.

Since Respawn offers a total of 92 skins for Bloodhound, the Recon mains might seek some ways to collect these skins to their inventory. Hence, this article will explore and list all available Bloodhounds skins in Apex Legends till 2024.

List of Bloodhound skins in Apex Legends

All Mythic Bloodhound skins in Apex Legends

Bloodhound Mythic Skins (Image via Electronic Arts)

Apex Hunter (Tier 1)

Apex Hunter (Tier 2)

Apex Hunter (Tier 3)

These Mythic Bloodhound skins also come with unique Heirloom and Finishers. However, players have to unlock the first tier with 150 Heirloom Shards. After that, upon inflicting a certain amount of damage, they can unlock the mythic tier skins.

Apex Hunter Tier 2 can be unlocked after inflicting 30,000 damage as Bloodhound (Following Tier 1 skin unlock).

Apex Hunter Tier 3 can be unlocked after inflicting 100,000 damage as Bloodhound (Following Tier 1 skin unlock).

All Legendary Bloodhound skins in Apex Legends

Bloodhound Legendary Skins (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Plague Doctor

The Runekeeper

Royal Guard

Imperial Warrior

Hunter Within

Great Winter

Raven’s Shadow

The Centurion

Protector of the Patch

The Intimidator

Wandering Warrior

Young Blood

Wise Warrior

Radiant Stalker

Road Warrior

Wicked Harvest

Dangerous Game

Hunter’s Moon

Royal Huntmaster

Royal Livery

Sundown Desperado

Bloody Buccaneer

Dread Navigator

Frostheaven

Feral’s Future

Lorica Plumata

Bone Chill

Tagged Tracker

Majestic Tracker

Eyes of Horus

Allfather’s Chosen

Whistling Warrior

At the time of writing, Bloodhound consists of 32 Legendary skins. Among these, five can be unlocked with 1200 Crafting Materials, while the other skins are associated with exclusive events or a particular season. Skins like Hunters Moon, Frosthaven, and Eye of Horus might be available in-game in the coming years.

All Epic Bloodhound skins in Apex Legends

Bloodhound Epic Skins (Image via Electronic Arts)

Fiber Optics

Glowing Viral

Hack the System

Heat Sync

Neural Net

Lifeblood

Master of the Hunt

Cyber Hunt

Niflheim Hundr

Night Raver

Highscale Hunter

Unlike the Legendary Skins, there are only 11 Epic rarity skins for Bloodhound, costing only 400 Crafting Materials. Hence, these skins are easier to obtain in your inventory. However, similar to Legendary skins, some Epic, namely Niflheim Hundr and Highscale Hunter, are event-exclusive Epic skins and are likely to appear on the in-game store soon.

All Rare Bloodhound skins in Apex Legends

Bloodhound Rare Skins (Image via Electronic Arts)

Bloodline

Checkered Past

Green Screen

Life Cycle

Lucky Charm

Scales of Justice

Sizzle Reel

Snakeskin

Sunsetter

Tartan Fleece

Tight Rope

Timberland

Tropic Streak

Warlord

Woodland Warfare

Founder

Deep Blue

Arctic Hunter

Falling Sky

Gilded Claw

Bejeweled

Will of the Allfather

Code Red

Polished

Solstice

Going Dark

Rockabilly

Bright Plumage

Hidden Hive

Singularity

There are a total of 30 Rare Bloodhounds skins in Apex Legends. Compared to Legendary and Rare Bloodhound skins, crafting these exceptional skins only costs 60 Crafting Materials. Additionally, some of the skins, namely Falling Sky, and Will of the Allfather, are exclusive event-based skins. These skins might appear in the in-game store.

All Common Bloodhound skins in Apex Legends

Bloodhound Common Skins (Image via Electronic Arts)

Default

Arctic

Cardinal

Clearwater

Evergreen

Flamingo

Hydro

Limelight

Mandarin

Midnight

Orchid

Rage

Sahara

Skyward

Vino

Yellowjacket

There are a total of 16 Bloodhound skins available in-game. These skins are easiest to craft individually. costing only 30 Crafting Materials. Unlike other rarities, all 16 skins can be crafted with materials, and no event-exclusive commons skins are in the game.

That concludes the list of all Bloodhound skins in Apex Legends for 2024.

