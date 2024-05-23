With over 50 skins across four rarities for the Legend, collecting all Mad Maggie skins in Apex Legends can be a bit difficult. When playing an Assault Class character like Mad Maggie in Apex Legends, you might want to collect most of the cosmetics for her. You can do so by using the correct resources to either craft or purchase them through other means. Mad Maggie is a fan-favorite frag Legend in Apex who possesses strong abilities.
This article lists all Mad Maggie skins in Apex Legends and more information about them.
List of All Mad Maggie skins in Apex Legends for you to collect
Legendary Mad Maggie skins
- Mob Boss
- Above The Law
- Steamed
- Mad Metal
- Māori Warrior
- Blood and Plunder
- Outside The Law
- Non-State Actor
- Necro-Smasher
- Furious Fatale
- Outlawed Tech
Mad Maggie has no Mythic skins, as she still lacks Heirloom after her addition in Apex Legends Season 12. However, you can enjoy 11 of her Legendary skins in the game. While four of the first ones can be crafted through 1,200 Crafting Metals, the rest were added through special events and seasons and may not be available again.
Some skins like the Blood Plunder were added for Mad Maggie during the third anniversary. Additionally, skins like Outside The Law can be crafted with Legends Tokens and the Above the Law skin.
All Epic Mad Maggie skins in Apex Legends
- Daemon Hunter
- Fiber Optics
- Hack the System
- Heat Sync
- User Friendly
- Chaotic Coral
- Nitro Backfire
- Lava Queen
- Tundra Thunder
- Tropical Punch
- Glyph Rebellion
- Defiant Usurper
Epic Skins are a bit slightly easier to craft, as most only require about 400 Crafting Metals to craft. Skins like Lava Queen, Defiant Userper, and Chaotic Coral are often considered fan favorites. Additionally, the Chaotic Coral skin can be acquired by subscribing to Amazon Prime and acquiring the Prime Gaming Loot.
Epic skins like the Glyph Rebellion are also a great pick for gamers trying out this rarity with Mad Maggie in Apex Legends. The skin was added to the game with the Harbingers Collection event during Season 18.
All Rare Mad Maggie skins in Apex Legends
- Alpha Royal
- Arachnophobia
- Bloodline
- Dire Wolf
- Disruptor
- Formal Finery
- Labyrinth
- Prowess
- Racing Stripes
- Snakeskin
- Super Rad
- Unholy Alliance
- Volcanic
- Wallflower
- Wishbone
- Seeing Red
The Rare Mad Maggie Skins in Apex Legends are some of the easiest-to-make cosmetics in the Hero-based battle royale shooter from Respawn Entertainment. All rare skins cost only 60 Crafting Metals, except for Seeing Red, which is only available in the Defiance Starter Pack.
Craft the rare skins early to make the most out of your cosmetic collections with Mad Maggie. However, it is recommended to save your crafting metals for rarities above Rare and Common in Apex Legends. You can still pick some fan-favorite skins from this section, like the Labyrinth, Arachnophobia, and Dire Wolf.
All Common Mad Maggie skins in Apex Legends
- Original
- Amethyst
- Arctic
- Cardinal
- Clearwater
- Evergreen
- Flamingo
- Hydro
- Limelight
- Mandarin
- Midnight
- Orchid
- Rage
- Sahara
- Skyward
- Yellowjacket
Common skins are the cheapest cosmetics and the easy-to-craft Mad Maggie skins in Apex Legends. Aside from the original default skin for Mad Maggie, all common skins cost 30 Crafting Metals to craft.
Some fan-favorite Mad Maggie Common rarity skins include Amethyst, Arctic, Cardinal, and Evergreen, which deliver a bright texture compared to the rest of the cosmetics of the same class for Mad Maggie.
