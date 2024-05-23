With over 50 skins across four rarities for the Legend, collecting all Mad Maggie skins in Apex Legends can be a bit difficult. When playing an Assault Class character like Mad Maggie in Apex Legends, you might want to collect most of the cosmetics for her. You can do so by using the correct resources to either craft or purchase them through other means. Mad Maggie is a fan-favorite frag Legend in Apex who possesses strong abilities.

This article lists all Mad Maggie skins in Apex Legends and more information about them.

List of All Mad Maggie skins in Apex Legends for you to collect

Legendary Mad Maggie skins

Legendary Mad Maggie skins (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Mob Boss

Above The Law

Steamed

Mad Metal

Māori Warrior

Blood and Plunder

Outside The Law

Non-State Actor

Necro-Smasher

Furious Fatale

Outlawed Tech

Mad Maggie has no Mythic skins, as she still lacks Heirloom after her addition in Apex Legends Season 12. However, you can enjoy 11 of her Legendary skins in the game. While four of the first ones can be crafted through 1,200 Crafting Metals, the rest were added through special events and seasons and may not be available again.

Some skins like the Blood Plunder were added for Mad Maggie during the third anniversary. Additionally, skins like Outside The Law can be crafted with Legends Tokens and the Above the Law skin.

All Epic Mad Maggie skins in Apex Legends

Epic Mad Maggie skins (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Daemon Hunter

Fiber Optics

Hack the System

Heat Sync

User Friendly

Chaotic Coral

Nitro Backfire

Lava Queen

Tundra Thunder

Tropical Punch

Glyph Rebellion

Defiant Usurper

Epic Skins are a bit slightly easier to craft, as most only require about 400 Crafting Metals to craft. Skins like Lava Queen, Defiant Userper, and Chaotic Coral are often considered fan favorites. Additionally, the Chaotic Coral skin can be acquired by subscribing to Amazon Prime and acquiring the Prime Gaming Loot.

Epic skins like the Glyph Rebellion are also a great pick for gamers trying out this rarity with Mad Maggie in Apex Legends. The skin was added to the game with the Harbingers Collection event during Season 18.

All Rare Mad Maggie skins in Apex Legends

More Epic Mad Maggie skins (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Alpha Royal

Arachnophobia

Bloodline

Dire Wolf

Disruptor

Formal Finery

Labyrinth

Prowess

Racing Stripes

Snakeskin

Super Rad

Unholy Alliance

Volcanic

Wallflower

Wishbone

Seeing Red

The Rare Mad Maggie Skins in Apex Legends are some of the easiest-to-make cosmetics in the Hero-based battle royale shooter from Respawn Entertainment. All rare skins cost only 60 Crafting Metals, except for Seeing Red, which is only available in the Defiance Starter Pack.

Craft the rare skins early to make the most out of your cosmetic collections with Mad Maggie. However, it is recommended to save your crafting metals for rarities above Rare and Common in Apex Legends. You can still pick some fan-favorite skins from this section, like the Labyrinth, Arachnophobia, and Dire Wolf.

All Common Mad Maggie skins in Apex Legends

Common Mad Maggie skins in Apex (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Original

Amethyst

Arctic

Cardinal

Clearwater

Evergreen

Flamingo

Hydro

Limelight

Mandarin

Midnight

Orchid

Rage

Sahara

Skyward

Yellowjacket

Common skins are the cheapest cosmetics and the easy-to-craft Mad Maggie skins in Apex Legends. Aside from the original default skin for Mad Maggie, all common skins cost 30 Crafting Metals to craft.

Some fan-favorite Mad Maggie Common rarity skins include Amethyst, Arctic, Cardinal, and Evergreen, which deliver a bright texture compared to the rest of the cosmetics of the same class for Mad Maggie.

