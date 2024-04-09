Apex Legends April 2024 Hotfix Patch: Teaming changes, Rank Rewards update, and more

The Apex Legends April 2024 Hotfix Patch is here to mend all the errors brought on by the April Fools event and the Shadow Society Mid-Season update. Numerous bugs, such as Apex Coin errors, Rank reset changes, and other such problems had surfaced, causing frustration in the community. Respawn Entertainment has accordingly released a hotfix to combat these issues and restore the game to a balanced and optimized state.

For a detailed brief into the brand-new Apex Legends April 2024 Hotfix Patch, read below.

Apex Legends April 2024 Hotfix Patch

The brand-new Apex Legends April 2024 Hotfix Patch brings us the following changes:

Ranked parties now have a limit of a 3-rank tier difference between players

difference between players Previously earned Ranked badges should now display the correct rank

A fix for Connection error Code: Cloud when reconnecting after a crash

when reconnecting after a crash You can now correctly see previews of gifted items when receiving them

Various minor fixes for localization, items, and cosmetics

Several fixes to address Switch stability

There had been numerous reports of Rank glitching out for players during the past week after the Apex Legends April Fools update. Half the player base saw a Rank reset, and the other half was still stuck in their previously earned Ranks. Furthermore, any Apex Coins purchased between April 1, 2024, and April 3, 2024, weren't credited to their buyers.

Naturally, this caused big problems, and the outburst on social media was massive.

Thanks to the hotfix patch and a prior update, players are now able to access a brand-new Ranked split. All players now have their ranks reset and have half the season to grind to the topmost rank of their capabilities.

Furthermore, all Apex Coins-related issues have been taken care of, and per the latest official update, all players have been credited their due Apex Coins and other event-exclusive currencies.

During this faulty period, players also lost their entire Breakout challenge progress. Though not mentioned in the official notes, the latest update has fixed the Breakout challenge tracker within the game.

Last but not least, all issues affecting player's Ranked Badges have been addressed with the Apex Legends April 2024 Hotfix Patch, and all profiles now reflect the player's highest attained ranks throughout the past seasons.

Shadow society free reward tracker (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

That's all there is to know about the Apex Legends April 2024 Hotfix Patch. In case you missed it, the last phase of the Apex Legends Shadow Society Event is live and will last till April 16, 2024. The free-reward tracker has been updated, and completing the event-exclusive challenges will yield you unique cosmetics and Apex Packs.

