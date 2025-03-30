All bosses in AI Limit

When it comes to bosses in AI Limit, the game has many specimens to offer. Bosses are one of the major draws of Souls-like games, with each foe possessing a unique design that offers a difficulty spike to players. AI Limit's bosses are no different, with many of them scattered across the game's sci-fi world.

This article lists all the bosses in AI Limit.

Note: This list is not in chronological order.

Listing all the bosses in AI Limit

Scavenger Patriarch in AI Limit (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || CE-Asia)

There are a total of 24 bosses in AI Limit:

Sewer Cleaner Lore, the Lost Lancer Scavenger Patriarch Necro, the Panic Reaper Three-Faced Pardoner Hunter Squad — Brawler, Shooter, Scout, and Leader Cleansing Knight Saint Choirmaster, the Inspector Hunter of Bladers Persephone, the Stygian Queen of Woe Necro, the Wanderer of Undersea Winged Colossaint Guardians of the Tree Eunomia, the Resplendent Bishop & Dike, the Duplicated Bishop Seraphim Absolver Winged Punisher Saint of Goldnight Inspector of the Uncharted Realm Vikas Ursula, The Hunter of Bladers Loskid, the Son Aether, the Father (Final Boss) Charon, the Nurturer & Harpy, the Arboreal (True Final Boss)

Different bosses on this list will have different concepts. Some boss fights pit you against two enemies while others have important and stronger second phases. The Hunter Squad boss fight will pit you against four enemies, but thankfully they don't attack you all at once.

How do you access the true final boss?

Disclaimer: This section contains spoilers for the endgame of AI Limit.

The Necro boss in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || CE-Asia)

To trigger the Charon and Harpy boss fight, you must complete Delpha and Shirley's questline before speaking with Loskid. Once you've acquired the Azure branch, speak with Delpha after resting and he'll give you the Nameless Flower. Hand it to Shirley at the Path of Epitome branch in Hagios Patir. From here, you'll need to complete several objectives to acquire the Golden Branch from Loskid.

Head to the Central Garden Branch and interact with the pool to teleport to Elysium. Defeat the Aether Boss that comes up here. If you've completed the prerequisites, you'll get the option to choose the "Decline the Invitation" option in the following conversation. Select it to trigger the fight against Charon, the Nurturer and Harpy the crow.

That concludes our article about all bosses in AI Limit.

