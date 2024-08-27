All Chapter 3 secrets in Black Myth Wukong

You might want to learn all the Chapter 3 secrets in Black Myth Wukong to get the perfect completionist run and obtain all the hidden items from this chapter. The game contains a few secret locations and boss encounters that you need to find by going out of your way and exploring the regions a bit. The snowy peaks of Chapter 3 are no exception, with a lot of hidden items that you might miss if you are not careful.

This article will go over all of the Chapter 3 secrets in Black Myth Wukong that you can find.

All obtainable Chapter 3 secrets in Black Myth Wukong

1) Ashen Slumber Spell and Chu Bai Spear

Captain Lotus-Vision (Image via GameScience)

This is one of the many Chapter 3 secrets in Black Myth Wukong that will take a while to complete. It is part of a long side quest that will take you through the chapter, where you must hunt down a few enemy bosses.

Trending

The quest can be started when you reach the Pagoda Realm after defeating Kang-Jin Loong in Mirrormere. From here you will meet the Third Prince of Flowing Sand who has been imprisoned and will ask for your help. To break the seal, you must defeat Captain Lotus-Vision.

Also Read: All Meditation Spots in Chapter 3

You can find him near the Upper Pagoda Keeper's Shrine. Defeating him will allow you to access the sealed prison cells. Talk to the Third Prince, and he will instruct you to reclaim the four lost spirits of his captains.

Here are the locations of the three other captains:

Captain Void-Illusion: Valley of Ecstasy/ Longevity Road - Turn right to find the corpse of a colossus. Interact with it to get the item

- Turn right to find the corpse of a colossus. Interact with it to get the item Captain Kalpa-Wave: Valley of Ecstasy/ Longevity Road - Mandatory story encounter

- Mandatory story encounter Captain Wise-Voice: Pagoda Realm/ Mani Wheel - Mandatory story encounter

After you obtain all the spirits, go back and talk with the Third Prince of Flowing Sand to obtain the Chu Bai Spear and Ashen Slumber Spell, two of the best Chapter 3 secrets in Black Myth Wukong.

2) Cyan Loong

Cyan Loong (Image via GameScience)

Similar to other chapters, a Loong enemy is lurking in the depths of Chapter 3. You can encounter Cyan Loong when you are on the Turtle Island. If you have the Loong Scales from the previous chapters, you can find a statue opposite the island's Keeper's Shrine in Black Myth Wukong.

The statue will turn into the Cyan Loong, allowing you to defeat another dragon. Once you defeat him, you can obtain the Mountain-Shaking Claw, a legendary crafting material.

3) Chen Loong

Chen Loong (Image via GameScience)

Chen Loong is another boss encounter and side quest that you can miss if you are not actively hunting for the Chapter 3 secrets in Black Myth Wukong.

Go to Bitter Lake / North Shore of the Bitter Lake Keeper's Shrine and head towards the small village. On the shore near the village, you will be able to spot a dragon waiting on the waters. Go near him to trigger a boss fight. Defeat him and rest near the shrine. Then go to the village and you will get the option to talk with him.

Also Read: How to get Arhat Gold Piece and Loong Scales (Legendary items)

After talking with Chen Loong, go to the Crouching Tiger Temple / Cellar Keeper's Shrine and talk with Xu Dog. He will give you an item which you can take to Chen Loong. In return, he will give you a scroll that unlocks the secret location, Zodiac Village.

This location also allows you to meet the Yin Tiger, who can upgrade your armor.

4) Turtle Tear Soak

The giant turtle (Image via GameScience)

Head back to the Bitter Lake / North Shore of the Bitter Lake Keeper's Shrine. Make your way toward the giant snake skeleton. Here you will face off against the Apramana Bat. Defeat it and interact with the snake's head. A cutscene will trigger where the giant turtle will shed a drop of its tear. Collect this item and you have one of the best soaks and Chapter 3 secrets in Black Myth Wukong.

5) Spell Binder Spell and Blubridge Romance

You will get the Spell Binder Spell after the cutscene (Image via GameScience)

This Chapter 3 secret in Black Myth Wukong is part of a small side quest. Head to the village where you met Chen Loong and take the path on the right to come across a man ambushed by a few enemies. After talking to the man, go to your left, and you will be able to spot the first item on your list, the Blubridge Romance.

Collect it and travel to the Valley of Ecstasy/ Forest of Felicity shrine. Follow the main path till you come across the second broken archway and go left down the hill. Here you will get a Keeper's Shrine. Follow the path opposite of the Shrine and you will come across the treasure hunter. Cast the Ring of Fire and after the cutscene, travel back to the Valley of Ecstasy/ Forest of Felicity shrine.

This time head right from the archway and cross the small waterbody towards the lit brazier. Slowly climb down the cliffs and here you will get another Keeper's Shrine.

Head into the cave and defeat the Green-capped martialist. After you defeat him, you will unlock the Spell Binder Spell that buffs your attacks but you will be unable to use any other spell or transformation. This concludes two of the best Chapter 3 secrets in Black Myth Wukong that you shouldn't miss out on.

6) Snow Fox

Non-Void (Image via GameScience)

Head to the Valley of Ecstasy / Forest of Felicity shrine and interact with the corpse to start the quest with the Snow Fox spirit. You will be tasked with finding its master. Switch your form to the Destined One and head to Thunderclap Temple. Go to the uppermost left side section of the temple and turn back to the fox before heading in. You will fight the Non-Void boss.

After defeating and absorbing its spirit, head back to the Forest of Felicity shrine and interact with the body. This will give you the Snow Fox Brush curio. This allows you to extend your transformation time and is one of the best Chapter 3 secrets in Black Myth Wukong.

7) Old Ginseng Guai

Old Ginseng Guai Spirit (Image via GameScience)

This is one of the many chapter 3 secrets in Black Myth Wukong and one of the hidden bosses. Travel to the Valley of Ecstasy / Tower of Karma Shrine and near it you will come across multiple collectible flowers. Some of these will spawn monsters, so defeat them first before interacting with the flower in the center.

This will spawn the Old Ginseng Guai optional boss in Black Myth Wukong. You will get a ton of items including the Millenium Ginseng Seed that you can give to Chen Loong in Zodiac Village.

8) Hoarfrost Spell

The Spell (Image via GameScience)

Defeating the Monk from the Sea boss in the New Thunderclap temple will give you the Hoarfrost Spell, allowing you to transform into the Monk from the Sea. Due to the challenging nature of this fight, you can miss out on one of the best Chapter 3 secrets in Black Myth Wukong.

9) Secret Ending

The secret ending (Image via GameScience)

The final of the Chapter 3 Secrets in Black Myth Wukong is simply the fact that you can find a door that will unlock once you meet the pre-requisite for the game's secret ending. You can find this door near the Snow-Veiled Trail Keeper's Shrine in Pagoda Realm. Although you cannot do anything with the door in chapter 3, it has utility further into the game and is crucial to get the secret Black Myth Wukong ending.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!