All cheats and console commands in Inzoi

The life of a Zoi isn't as easy as one might expect since the economy in Inzoi reflects that in real life. You must do the work to get where you want to be, but sometimes, you can type a cheat code and let a few button presses carry the load. Fortunately, the game developers included cheats, but there was only one at the time of writing.

This article will cover how you can make the most of the available cheats in the game. While cheating is often frowned upon, especially in online multiplayer games, it wouldn't hurt to give yourself an extra financial boost to do more things with your Zoi.

What is the first cheat code in Inzoi?

The first cheat code so far is quite convenient (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

The only available cheat code in Inzoi involves increasing the amount of money you have to your name. As a life simulator, your Zois will be thrown into the deep end of the modern age, where most jobs revolve around finding creative ways to make a decent buck.

Getting a job or throwing yourself online, hoping to become the next sensation or big thing, can take a while, especially with the fierce competition. You can invest your hard-earned money and purchase more equipment to improve your reputation across the web and sharpen your editing skills to sell videos in exchange for engagement.

While these are ways to make an honest living, Inzoi Studios included the money cheat for a reason. Here is a quick step-by-step guide on how to access the money cheat in the game:

Find the PsiCate Guide on the bottom right side of the screen.

on the bottom right side of the screen. A new menu will pop up; scroll down to Use Money Cheat .

. Click on it, and you will receive 100,000 Meow.

If you're out of the loop, Meow is the in-game currency, and like real money, it is hard to come by. It is worth noting that the amount is fixed and there is no way for your Zoi to increase or decrease it. However, you can repeatedly spam the button to receive more money.

Other cheat codes

The game developers included a few things that are not built-in cheats but can benefit your Zoi (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

As a life simulator, you can customize and design whatever you deem necessary, from your Zoi's appearance to social media posts and even your humble abode by moving specific objects to different locations. It is not a cheat in the traditional sense, but you can get creative and manifest your dream home into reality through Inzoi.

While you can move objects, there are some limitations, and you can't place them wherever you want. Fortunately, this can be easily bypassed if you hold down the Alt key on your keyboard.

More cheat codes will be coming in the future

Inzoi has a bright future ahead (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

It is easy to forget that this ambitious life simulator is still in the early access phase, and the game developers are taking their sweet time to perfect it with the help of the gaming community's feedback. Players will likely see more cheats added to the game in a few months, and this article will be updated at that time.

The future of Inzoi looks promising, especially with continuous support from the gaming community and developers. This project has the potential of dethroning other great life simulators, and Inzoi Studio has barely scratched the surface.

Inzoi is in the early access phase and is available on PC via Steam and cloud streaming through GeForce Now.

