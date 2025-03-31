Inzoi: How to increase your media production skills

The game developers of Inzoi included a plethora of gameplay mechanics for you to master, and one of them is increasing your media production skills. As a Zoi, the responsibility of fostering a healthy relationship within your neighborhood rests on your shoulders. This skill branch is perfect for players who have kept their creativity to themselves and have no other platform to express their art.

Ad

Media production may seem like a chore; however, this skill branch can benefit your character since you can make a decent buck by creating new content for the world to see. This article will cover everything your Zoi must know about media production skills and how to increase them.

Increasing your media production skills in Inzoi

There are a few ways to increase your media production skills in this game (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

The gaming community should realize that the developers designed Inzoi to reflect how life is nowadays. People are throwing their hats into the ring to find their footing in this industry, and while it may lead to a dead end, there is no shame in trying. Media production skills can help your Zoi get from the bottom to the top with the right set of tools, such as:

Ad

Trending

Laptop

Smartphone

With these two technical marvels, your Zoi can do about anything. You can start small by editing videos and then posting on social media or taking selfies for engagement; the world is your oyster through media production.

Also read: inZOI insufficient video memory error: Possible reasons and fixes explored

With enough time and practice, your work will be acknowledged by the masses. Success doesn't happen overnight and you must invest time and effort to build your brand.

Ad

Show the world your best smile

Your creativity is essential to the growth of your media production skills (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

Every Zoi will be given a smartphone to start their career from humble beginnings, but if you want to take it to the next step, you can save enough money to buy a computer or laptop. You can generate income by posting pictures of yourself from selfie spots around the area.

Ad

The selfie strategy can take a while, especially since you don't gain much from each post. You must be patient and reap the benefits of your hard work slowly but surely. Eventually, your name will be recognized on social media and you can make decent money from this side hustle.

Video editing

Once you have enough money to your name, invest in your media production skills by purchasing new tools like a brand-new laptop for editing. The in-game computers are intuitive and your creativity will not be barred.

Ad

The game developers wanted to bring the real-life experience into the gaming world (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

You can direct or choreograph any video and sell it for a price. Inzoi perfectly represents modern content creators as they find creative ways to make an honest living by featuring certain brands or products on their social media accounts. Video editing is a perfect avenue to hone your skills and build your brand.

Ad

Also read: Can you play Inzoi on Steam Deck and ROG Ally? Best settings provided

Once you've made the final touches to your video, add a title and a brief description of the content before selling it online. The more videos you edit and sell, the more your Zoi's media production skills will improve at a commensurate rate.

Posting selfies and video editing are all you need to know and practice to improve your media production skills in Inzoi. Social media in real life is no different from the game, and you can apply what you already know to this impressive life simulator.

Ad

Inzoi is in the early access phase and is available on PC via Steam. For more related articles, check these out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.