Is Inzoi Denuvo-protected?

Denuvo has been around for quite a while, but Inzoi's makers don't mind that the title doesn't get protection from the digital rights management (DRM) and anti-tamper system. Technology is much more accessible and intuitive nowadays, and people can use it for nefarious activities, such as undoing the hard work of game developers and then ruining a project before it can see the light of day.

Ad

Despite Inzoi being in the early-access phase, Inzoi Studio is not bothered by the possibility of its ambitious life simulator being cracked or pirated before the full release.

This article discusses the possible reasons behind the developer's refusal to use any digital rights management software.

The developers of Inzoi are not using Denuvo or any DRM

Inzoi Studio believes the game will be fine without the extra protection (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

If you don't know already, Denuvo is a unique software that prevents people from tampering with or desecrating an established program. Inzoi Studio initially revealed that the game's early-access build would use the digital rights management software but backed out at the last minute before the early trial went live.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Inzoi: How to increase your media production skills

Game director Hyungjun 'Kjun' Kim released a statement on Steam regarding the removal of Denuvo from the early-access phase. He is confident that this is a productive change for the project.

Since Inzoi is a somewhat realistic life simulator, the gaming community would love to have a configurable and customizable experience, which encourages the use of mods. While this is a massive win for the modding community, this does increase the chances of being cracked or pirated.

Ad

Kjun is confident that the game will fare better without the extra protection, but some players can't help but worry about the full release.

Digital rights management isn't perfect for the most part

Another possible reason for the removal of Denuvo is that Inzoi Studio must have heard of some of the negative aspects of using it. Some players have complained about games' performances being ruined with this software installed, and this could leave a bad taste in the mouth in the long run.

Ad

The gaming community's feedback should be heard (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

While Inzoi may not seem like a high-end AAA title that has intense gameplay mechanics, it is one of the more realistic life simulators and is graphically demanding. Perhaps some players are beginning to worry that DRMs could compromise the performance and ruin the gaming experience.

Ad

Conclusion

While Inzoi's early-access phase doesn't have the protection of Denuvo, it opens more opportunities for a customizable experience. It may be risky, but Inzoi Studio must have weighed all of its options carefully. Perhaps the developer could have a change of heart and include a DRM before the full release.

Also read: Is Inzoi available on GeForce Now?

Denuvo was meant to protect games from being tampered with, but there are a few things that must be considered before it can be implemented properly. Inzoi Studios must have thought of how this software might negatively affect its game and made the tough call.

Ad

Inzoi is in the early access phase and is available on PC via Steam and cloud streaming through GeForce Now. For more related articles, check these out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.