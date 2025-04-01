Is Inzoi available on GeForce Now?

Inzoi is an exciting life simulator currently in the early access phase, but some players wonder if it is available beyond Steam. Since it is an ambitious new project, developer Krafton is biding its time and has only released the game on a select few services.

Fortunately, GeForce Now members can play Inzoi. The title was included in its extensive library of video games a few days ago. This is a massive win for those with an active subscription to the service.

Inzoi is available on GeForce Now

Cloud streaming is a gift that keeps on giving (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

While Inzoi is only in its early access phase, Krafton is confident enough to provide GeForce Now subscribers the same privileges that Steam users have. The game is an ambitious life simulator, and the developer needs the gaming community's feedback before releasing it fully.

The beauty of cloud gaming is that it removes the need to purchase a high-end PC to play a game. However, it is worth noting that you must have a decent internet connection to stream titles from your browser.

While it differs from the traditional approach of running games locally on a computer, this technology provides an excellent solution for those who have limited access to advanced hardware.

How to play Inzoi through GeForce Now

Gaming is in the palm of your hands thanks to cloud services like GeForce Now (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

Here is a step-by-step guide to playing Inzoi through GeForce Now:

Download the GeForce Now app on your device.

Create an NVIDIA account or log in with your existing account.

Select a membership tier.

Open the GeForce Now library and play the game.

Cloud gaming may still be a bit rough around the edges, but it works and is extremely convenient nowadays.

Inzoi is in the early access phase and is available on PC via Steam and cloud streaming through GeForce Now.

