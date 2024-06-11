All Clash of Clans Super Wall Breaker Spotlight Event rewards

The Clash of Clans Super Wall Breaker Spotlight Event arrived in the game on June 11, 2024, as announced via Supercell's COC June 2024 roadmap. While the community is immensely excited to get the new Hero Equipment (i.e., Rocket Spear), many are also eyeing the event decoration. Thus, it is crucial for them to know the rewards and the medals they will receive from the event.

This article will thus help them learn about all the rewards and medals they can get from both the Free Pass and the Event Pass of the Super Wall Breaker Spotlight Event in Clash of Clans.

Clash of Clans Super Wall Breaker Spotlight Event rewards: All you need to know

Clash of Clans Super Wall Breaker Spotlight Event rewards (Image via Supercell)

As the Clash of Clans Super Wall breaker Spotlight Event is in full swing, the community is trying to find out how many medals and other rewards it can get from the event via the Free Pass and the Event Pass progression path.

A reliable COC Super Creator (X/@ClashDotNinja) recently posted the rewards from their official X page to calm fans' curiosity. Here are all the rewards you can get from the Spotlight event in COC.

You can get these rewards by attacking other players' villages in Multiplayer Battles, which will earn you Ice Cubes. Use these to progress through the event progression path to collect Super Medals and other exciting rewards. You can use the Super Medals to buy more rewards from the Trader's Shop. Here are all the rewards you can get from the event.

Free Pass rewards

Unlock Super Wall Breaker

Total 3150 Super Medals

Bonus 650 Super Medals for completing the event

3500 Shiny Ores

250 Glowy Ores

30% Training Boost

Cowboy Skeleton decoration

Event Pass rewards

If you purchase the Event Pass of the Super Wall Breaker Spotlight Event in Clash of Clans, it will help you earn:

5000 Super Medals (along with the 3150 medals you can get from the free progression path)

600 Glowy Ores (along with the 250 Glowy Ores and 3500 Shiny Ores from the free progression path)

80 Shiny Ores

Cactus Guy decoration

The Clash of Clans Creators will also post links that can help you get 150 Ice Cubes and 150 Super Medals one time. You can check out our linked article for more details regarding it.

While you can get 3800 Super Medals for completing the event through the free progression path, and 150 Super Medals from Creators, it will still not be enough to get both the New Hero Equipement (Rocket Spear is available for 3100 Super Medals) and the event-exclusive decoration (Dragon Totem is available for 1025 Super Medals) from the Trader's Shop. Thus, if you are looking forward to both of them, you may have to buy the Event Pass.

