All Coin Master links for free spins (June 18, 2023)

The slot machine in Coin Master contains symbols of in-game action items. Landing the proper symbol grants resources such as spins, coins, shields, and more. Additionally, it provides a chance to raid and attack neighboring villages, adding coins to one's purse. You can then use it to build and upgrade five items in your existing village to complete it.

You build one village after another to explore over 450 that are present on its map. Everything in the title revolves around spins, allowing each player to hold up to a maximum of 50. The game offers various ways to earn them that demand performing certain activities. However, developer Moon Active gives redeemable links containing free spins. Thus, this article will provide all active Coin Master links for June 18.

All updated Coin Master links (June 18, 2023)

Developer Moon Active posts daily links on its official Facebook and Twitter accounts. You can expect to get up to three links every day, which provide freebies upon redemption. Here are all the active Coin Master links for today:

https://Coin-Master.me/vMpfvx - free spins and coins

https://Coin-Master.me/xgHfAi - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/RNhfMY - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/SVFdnm - 20 free spins

It is important to note that players can redeem these codes only once per account. Additionally, they only last for up to two days from the time of their posting. Therefore, it is best to redeem them as soon as possible.

There are no complex steps to redeem these Coin Master links like other mobile games. You only have to install the app and have an internet connection. Here are the steps to get freebies from daily links:

Install Coin Master on mobile devices. Search links on the internet or the game’s official social media accounts. Click on any of those links. It will directly open the app on your phone. After the app loads fully, tap the Collect button in a dialog box that appears. All applicable rewards will be added to your profile.

You can see a photo or video puzzle on the post with redeemable links. These are a part of daily social media contests in which any Coin Master fan can participate. The only rule of this contest is to crack the post's answers in the comment section.

Then, the developer chooses a few winners from those who could crack it through a lottery system. All winners will then get free coins, spins, and other in-game items sent to their profiles as rewards.

Apart from these, there are numerous other ways to get free spins. If you have used the links and exhausted all your spins again, follow these steps to get more:

By inviting friends: You can invite friends and earn free spins. Go to the Main Menu. Then, generate an invitation link by clicking on the Invite button. The game allows sending the invitation on Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp, or an in-built SMS application.

You can invite friends and earn free spins. Go to the Main Menu. Then, generate an invitation link by clicking on the Invite button. The game allows sending the invitation on Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp, or an in-built SMS application. By finishing villages: The number of villages unlocked represents your in-game level. You must build all five items in each to finish one and unlock the next. After completing each, the game provides rewards, including free spins.

The number of villages unlocked represents your in-game level. You must build all five items in each to finish one and unlock the next. After completing each, the game provides rewards, including free spins. By participating in events or tournaments: Coin Master holds at least one event or tournament daily. You can see the details of ongoing events below the Main Menu. They also reward various in-game items as rewards, including free spins.

You can also request 10 spins from your team members every eight hours. Furthermore, this free-to-play game features sending and receiving free spins as a gift everyday.

