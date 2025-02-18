All commander types in Civilization 7

Commanders play a crucial role in Civilization 7, replacing the traditional great generals with a more interactive and strategic system. These leaders are responsible for organizing and moving your military forces, making combat smoother and more efficient. Understanding their roles, abilities, and how to use commanders effectively will help you strengthen your military and gain an advantage over your opponents.

This guide will introduce you to all the commander types in Civilization 7 and how they impact your military strategy.

Main commander types in Civilization 7

There are two main types of commanders you can use to organize and lead your forces: Army commanders and fleet commanders. You can train them in cities or buy them. Each type of commander serves a different purpose on the battlefield.

1) Army commander

Army commanders in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K Games)

Army commanders are the first type you can recruit, becoming available early in the antiquity age. They move on horseback and can gather land-based units into a single formation, making it easier to transport your troops. This includes melee units, ranged units, siege weapons, and any other ground forces.

Since ships cannot cross the deep ocean until the exploration age, army commanders are your primary military leaders at the start of the game.

2) Fleet commander

Fleet commanders in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K Games)

Fleet commanders become available once you enter the exploration age, which is the second major era in the game. Unlike army commanders, they are designed to lead naval forces, allowing them to merge with and command any ship, whether it’s meant for exploration, combat, or treasure transport.

Just like army commanders, they can absorb nearby units and later deploy them one tile away. However, fleet commanders are strictly for ocean travel and cannot operate on land.

Commanders are a game-changer

Stationed army and fleet commanders in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K Games)

The addition of commanders changes how you handle your troops in battle. Instead of moving each unit separately, you can group them and move them all at once, making transportation much faster.

Troops near a commander get stronger in combat because of the bonuses they provide. If you need reinforcements, Commanders can bring in units from anywhere in your empire, cutting down travel time to the battlefield.

Additionally, they have special commands that let your army attack or defend together in a coordinated way. This helps you manage battles more effectively and makes your strategy more precise and organized.

Army and fleet commanders change the way you manage your military in Civilization 7, making battles easier to control and more strategic. Using commanders the right way will make a huge difference in your battles. If you learn how to use them well, you will have a strong advantage over your enemies in both land and sea warfare.

