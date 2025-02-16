Religion in Civilization 7 is an important mechanic if you want to engage in the cultural elements of the game. It comes into play during the Exploration Age of the campaign. Setting up a new religion is the first milestone in the Cultural Legacy Path of the act and a prerequisite if you want to achieve the Exploration phase's Golden Age.

This article guides you on how to set up a religion in Civilization 7.

Pantheon

Antiquity Age Persia in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K)

Pantheon predates religion in Civilization 7 and can be acquired in the Antiquity Age. You'll need to research the Mysticism Civic to establish a Pantheon. Next, click the dove icon in the top left corner of the screen and choose a deity for the religious group. These offer different buffs to your civilization so select one that fits your playstyle. Some gods also offer special buffs to regions if you build an altar in it.

Religion

The Peity civic is one of the first components you can research in the tree (Image via 2K)

In the Exploration Age, research the Peity Civic beforehand. Doing so unlocks Temples. Next up, Click on the city to open its menu. Then select the Temple and place it on a tile. Once it is built, click the dove icon to select your religion. You can only pick faiths that haven't been taken by other players.

There are a good amount of religions you can choose from in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K || YouTube/@JumboPixel)

Note that your first settlement will become a Holy City. These can never be converted into other religions later on. After this, you will pick three factors of your religion (once in the menu, select your religion's tab in the top line to showcase these elements):

Reliquary belief (up to 1) : This determines how you earn relics.

: This determines how you earn relics. Founder beliefs (up to 3) : These provide buffs when foreign settlements start following your religion.

: These provide buffs when foreign settlements start following your religion. Enhancer belief (up to 1): These help you expand your Religion even further (Unlocked by researching the Theology Civic. Head to the Theology Tab in the Civics menu. There, research Theology and Reformation if you haven't earned your Reliquary Belief.)

This will complete the process of setting up your own religion in Civilization 7.

