All Crew member rarity and how to unlock them in Disney Speedstorm

Crews in Disney Speedstorm provide different in-game stat bonuses to your racers which makes them one of the most important fundamentals if you want to improve the outcome of any race. The bonuses not only improve your racers, some boosts can also remove one or more weaknesses. Unlocking them is quite similar to how you get new racers, but it can be a tedious process.

Unlocking crews requires shards, and there are multiple ways of getting them. Some processes are quicker to execute, while others take more time. Moreover, Disney Speedstorm crews have different rarities, and the rarer ones offer more stat bonuses. Let’s find out below on how to unlock them and how difficult it is to get the rarer ones.

Getting higher rarity crews in Disney Speedstorm could take a lot of time

As mentioned above, you can unlock Crews by using shards. Below are different sources to get them in Disney Speedstorm:

Crew Packs: Gives 5 shards of the showcased crew and costs 19,500 Season coins.

Universal Boxes: Comes with a chance to get 1-3 random crew shards and costs 10,000 Season coins.

Daily Specials: It provides 2 shards of the showcased crew and costs 10,000 Season coins.

Season Boxes: Comes with a random chance to get 2 to 10 crew shards from the showcased collection and costs 1 to 3 Purple Season coins.

You can earn coins by simply playing the game and grinding in different modes. While Universal Boxes offer the best value, they also have the highest amount of RNG dictating what you get.

All crew rarities in Disney Speedstorm

There are three types of crew rarities present in the game, which determine how easy or hard it is to unlock them. As mentioned above, you will unlock crews with shards.

Common – Easiest one to unlock and requires five shards.

Rare – Harder than common crews but also requires five shards.

Epic – Hardest of the lot and requires 10 shards.

It’s worth noting that the odds of getting common shards are higher, so they’re easier to collect. Moreover, an unlocked crew can be used across different racers. This makes it slightly easier since unlocking them once itself is quite difficult.

It’s also worth mentioning that you can star-up your crew. This goes up to five stars, further enhancing their stat bonuses. You will require more shards to increase the star ratings on any crew.

Disney Speedstorm is the latest racing sensation developed and published by Gameloft. It's currently out on early access, but you will need a Founder's Pack to enjoy all the action. The game will be completely free-to-play once it gets a full launch.

