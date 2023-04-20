Disney Speedstorm features a host of characters based on Pixar and Disney’s original IPs. Each character can be fine-tuned and upgraded to improve their performance in the game.

Racer Shards are items of interest in Disney Speedstorm that allow players to Star Up their Racers, evolving their Star levels or rarities in the process. This is an important mechanic of the game as it increases your character stats and allows the unlocking of extra slots for Crew Members and skills.

While Racer Shards form an important component of the game’s progression, obtaining them is a rather complicated affair.

Racer Shards are available in the in-game shop of Disney Speedstorm

The Disney Speedstorm in-game shop offers several upgrade materials for racers that can be redeemed against Season Coins, Tokens, or MP Coins. Some of the key items offered here are Racer Shards, which can be acquired by the following means:

The Golden Pass : A battle pass equivalent that offers both free-to-play and premium players several in-game rewards. Racer Shards can be bought against Tokens that are earned by completing missions in the Seasonal Events and Starter Circuit.

: A battle pass equivalent that offers both free-to-play and premium players several in-game rewards. Racer Shards can be bought against Tokens that are earned by completing missions in the Seasonal Events and Starter Circuit. Season Boxes : These contain Shards for Seasonal Racers only and can be bought against Tokens or Season Tickets.

: These contain Shards for Seasonal Racers only and can be bought against Tokens or Season Tickets. Special Boxes : These contain Shards for Seasonal Racers as well and are purchasable against Season Tickets only.

: These contain Shards for Seasonal Racers as well and are purchasable against Season Tickets only. Daily Special Offers : These offer Racer Shards against Tokens.

: These offer Racer Shards against Tokens. Universal Box: These boxes contain Shards for Racers and Crew Members from all recently released events. They do not give Shard duplicates for a Racer you have already maxed out and can be bought with Seasonal Coins.

All items can be purchased via Tokens that players have to grind for in-game. The extent of the progression remains unknown for free-to-play players.

Interestingly, the closed beta test allowed players to unlock Racers automatically during the natural progression of the Starter Map. However, upgrading these Racers still required players to acquire Shards using the methods explained above.

How many Shards are required to unlock and upgrade Racers?

Shards are a universal currency for Racer unlocks and upgrades. A large chunk of them are required to completely max out a character. The progression chart is as follows:

10 Shards of a particular Racer are needed to unlock them.

An additional 20 Shards are required to evolve a Racer to 2 Stars.

An additional 35 Shards are required to evolve a Racer to 3 Stars.

An unconfirmed additional 50 Shards are required to evolve a Racer to 4 Stars.

An unconfirmed additional 75 Shards are required to evolve a Racer to 5 Stars - the maximum possible rarity in-game.

Therefore, a total of 190 Shards are required to both unlock and evolve a character to its full potential.

Additionally, Crew Shards, which allow players to unlock Crew Members for their Racers and upgrade them via fusing duplicates, can be collected.

Disney Speedstorm is now available to play on multiple platforms via its Early Access program.

Poll : 0 votes