All Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Edgerunners item locations

Several objects can be found in Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty, and some of them are very interesting. The update is great for those who like exploration, as it adds iconic weapons and clothing items to the game. In addition, it introduces a lot of content based on the animated series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, making it possible for you to make builds related to its characters.

If you are a fan of the series, which is available on Netflix, it is important for you to know that in Phantom Liberty, you can find items related to the story scattered around the map.

Where are the Edgerunners items in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0?

In Phantom Liberty, you can make the build of Rebecca (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The Cyberpunk: Edgerunners items in Phantom Liberty are of different types and belong to various characters. Here are all the items and where to find them:

David Martinez’s Jacket

Go to David’s apartment in Santo Domingo. After watching a particular video, someone will give you the item in Rancho Coronado.

GUTS (Iconic Power Shotgun)

Arasaka Tower, City Center Corpo Plaza

Crusher (Power Shotgun)

Buy it at the Guns’O’Rama store, South-east Rancho Coronado

Ba Xing Chong (Smart Shotgun)

Ebunike ship at the Ebunike Docks, Watson

Prototype (Shingen Mark V)

In a box inside a metal container in the Arasaka Industrial Park

HJSH-18 Masamune (Power Assault Rifle)

Buy it from a weapons merchant in Heywood

Lexington (Power Pistol)

Buy it from a Mobile Camp weapons vendor in Rocky Ridge

Satara (Tech Double-Barrel Shotgun)

Buy it from the Lots of Guns shop in Watson

Unity (Power Piston)

In Little China, Watson

Lizzie (Tech Pistol)

Back room of Lizzie’s Bar, Watson.

Overture (Power Revolver)

Buy it from a weapons vendor in Arroyo, Santo Domingo

Sandevistan Cyberdeck

Qiant Sandevistan Mk. 4 : Buy it from Ripperdoc Finn Gerstatt in Japantown.

: Buy it from Ripperdoc Finn Gerstatt in Japantown. Dynalar Sandevistan Mk. 4: Buy it from Ripperdoc Viktor Vektor in Little China.

Buy it from Ripperdoc Viktor Vektor in Little China. Qiant “Warp Dancer” Sandevistan Mk. 5 : Buy it from Ripperdoc in Downtown City Center.

: Buy it from Ripperdoc in Downtown City Center. Dynalar Sandevistan Mk. 3: Buy it from Ripperdoc in Wellsprings.

Buy it from Ripperdoc in Wellsprings. Militech “Falcon” Sandevistan Mk. 5: Buy it from Ripperdoc in Wellsprings.

Cyberwares (all of them in Ripperdoc Clinic in Wellsprings, Heywood)

Gorilla Arms

Kiroshi Optics

Mantis Blades

Monowire

Netwatch Netdriver

Projectile Launch System

Syn-Lungs

Rayfield Caliburn (Black)

Badlands, in a shipping container.

Alvarado V4F 570 Delegate

In The Glen, Heywood.

What other contents related to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners are available in Phantom Liberty?

Phantom Liberty lets you replicate some features of Edgerunners (Image via Netflix)

In addition to the items for each character in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the new skill trees in Cyberpunk 2077 allow you to use builds inspired by the main characters in the series.

For example, there is a build based on Rebecca that boosts stats such as Physical, Reflexes, and Intelligence. It also has cyber weapons, similar to those used by Rebecca, and other traits that make it possible to develop a gameplay experience similar to the character's behavior.

Similarly, there are other builds you can create, such as Maine's or David Martinez's. The latter allows you to replicate the character's ability to work with operating systems and his constant technological innovations.

The Phantom Liberty update also raises the maximum level cap to 60 points, allowing you to further improve your character's abilities.

