All Dead Space remake weapons and how to obtain them

As a linear survival horror title, weapons in Dead Space remake are sometimes the only tool to survive an oncoming horde or necromorph. From the iconic Plasma Cutter to the devastating Force Gun, players have a selective choice of weapons to equip and face the enemies in USG Ishimura.

The Dead Space remake stays true to the original title's gloomy and creepy atmosphere, retaining the horror aspects, whilst updating the visual and quality of life changes for a modern-day title.

How to obtain all Dead Space remake weapons?

A total of seven weapons are making their return in the Dead Space remake, aside from the secret Foam Finger Hand Canon. The following can be found throughout the campaign:

Plasma Cutter

Pulse Rifle

Ripper

Flamethrower

Contact Beam

Line Gun

Force Gun

These weapons can tbe acquired across the campaign in different chapters. Let's discuss below how and where you will find them, as well as their primary and secondary fires.

The Plasma Cutter is the most iconic weapon of Dead Space and it is the first weapon Isaac acquires. At the beginning of the game in Chapter 1, the protagonist picks up the weapon after being separated from his crew and chased by the necromorphs. The alternate fire of this weapon alternates between a horizontal or a vertical reticle to easily shoot off different limbs of the necromorphs. Pulse Rifle - In Chapter 2 of Dead Space remake, when you'll be given the objective to get the captain's rig and the first clearance level. On the way, you'll pass a dead body in the Medical Tram Station. You'll come across the Pulse Rifle beside the dead body. It has a high fire rate and is perfect to burst glowing sacs or exploding body parts of the necromorphs. The alternate fire drops down a proximity mine for an AOE attack.

During Chapter 4, you're tasked with rerouting power from the Mining Administration. You'll come across Record Office on Administration. This will require security clearance level two to open the doors. The Contract Beams are located in the Record Office. It fires a continuous line of energy perfect for slicing off necromorph limbs or bursting one open. The secondary is charged laser shot that is great for taking down bosses. Line Gun - During chapter 5, when you're running away from the Hunter, you'll come across the Line Gun in the Emergency Equipment Storage room on Medical. Level two security clearance is required to enter this room. As the Hunter is an unkillable enemy at this stage, it might be a good idea to skip it during the chase and circle back later to get it, instead of getting killed by the Hunter trying to get the weapon. The Line Gun acts like an upgraded version of the Plasma Cutter with a bigger area of effect. The secondary fire shoots a laser mine that can take off necromorph limbs.

The Dead Space remake is available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and the EA app. The game is also included in the EA Play Pro subscription services.

