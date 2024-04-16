All decks used by 40k Ban in April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League

40k Ban did not have a good run in the April Monthly Final of Clash Royal League. People were not expecting much from this professional and they were not wrong. Going up against some of the best names in the game, 40k Ban did get overwhelmed by the competition. We hope they manage to rebound in the coming months.

This article lists all the decks used by 40k Ban in the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League to showcase your prowess on top ladder matches.

All decks used by 40k Ban in the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League

40k Ban used the following decks in the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League

Wall Breakers Evolution with Miner and Little Prince

Battle Ram Evolution with Skeleton King and Inferno Dragon

Goblin Drill with Executioner and Knight Evolution

Mortar cycle with Archer Queen and Wall Breakers Evolution

Royal Giant Evolution with Giant Skeleton

1) Wall Breakers Evolution with Miner and Little Prince

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 2.6.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

Tesla Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

Miner: This card costs three elixir.

Guards: This card costs three elixir.

Royal Delivery: This card costs three elixir.

Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

Log: This card costs two elixir.

2) Battle Ram Evolution with Skeleton King and Inferno Dragon

Average Elixir cost: This deck was one of the best picks made by 40k Ban during the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League. It has an average elixir cost of 4.3.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Royal Recruits Evolution: This card costs seven elixir.

Battle Ram Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

Skeleton King: This card costs four elixir.

Fireball: This card costs four elixir.

Mother Witch: This card costs four elixir.

Night Witch: This card costs four elixir.

Inferno Dragon: This card costs four elixir.

3) Goblin Drill with Executioner and Knight Evolution

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.1.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Skeletons Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

Executioner: This card costs five elixir.

Goblin Drill: This card costs four elixir.

Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

Bomb Tower: This card costs four elixir.

Poison: This card costs four elixir.

4) Mortar cycle with Archer Queen and Wall Breakers Evolution

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.0.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Mortar Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

Wall Breakers Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

Archer Queen: This card costs five elixir.

Poison: This card costs four elixir.

Miner: This card costs three elixir.

Log: This card costs two elixir.

Fire Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

Guards: This card costs three elixir.

5) Royal Giant Evolution with Giant Skeleton

Average Elixir Cost: This Royal Giant deck was not so popular during the April Monthly Final and has an average elixir cost of 3.5.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Royal Giant Evolution: This card costs six elixir.

Bats Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir.

Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

Rage: This card costs two elixir.

Fisherman: This card costs three elixir.

Giant Skeleton: This card costs six elixir.

Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

These were the five decks used by 40k Ban in the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League.

