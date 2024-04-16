Hasiel had a fantastic run in the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League but had to face defeat against Mohamed Light. Even though he managed to clutch the first encounter with Light, he was unable to emerge victorious in the Grand Finals of the day.

In this article, we have listed all the decks used by Hasiel in the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League to showcase his knowledge of the game.

All decks used by Hasiel in the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League

Expand Tweet

Hasiel used the following decks in the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League:

Goblin Drill with Royal Ghost

Miner Loon cycle

Royal Hogs with Firecracker Evolution

Goblin Giant with Sparky

Battle Ram Evolution with Royal Recruits Evolution

Electro Giant with Knight Evolution

Golden Knight with Goblin Drill and Bomber Evolution

Royal Giant Evolution with Archer Queen

Bridge Spam

All decks used by Hasiel in the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League

1) Goblin Drill with Royal Ghost

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 2.6.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

Skeletons: This card costs one elixir.

Minions: This card costs three elixir.

Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir.

Goblin Drill: This card costs four elixir.

Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

2) Miner Loon cycle

Average Elixir cost: Miner Loon cycle is one of Hasiel's favorite decks and he played it phenomenally during the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League. It has an average elixir cost of 3.3.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

Miner: This card costs three elixir.

Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

Fire Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

Balloon: This card costs five elixir.

Executioner: This card costs five elixir.

Bomb Tower: This card costs four elixir.

3) Royal Hogs with Firecracker Evolution

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.1.

Cards required to build this deck:

Bats Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

Firecracker Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

Royal Hogs: This card costs five elixir.

Elixir Collector: This card costs six elixir.

Earthquake: This card costs three elixir.

Log: This card costs two elixir.

Mighty Miner: This card costs four elixir.

Inferno Tower: This card costs five elixir.

4) Goblin Giant with Sparky

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 4.0.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

Archers Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

Goblin Giant: This card costs six elixir.

Fireball: This card costs four elixir.

Minions: This card costs three elixir.

Sparky: This card costs six elixir.

Dark Prince: This card costs four elixir.

Mini Pekka: This card costs four elixir.

5) Battle Ram Evolution with Royal Recruits Evolution

Average Elixir Cost: This deck was also popular during the April Monthly Final and has an average elixir cost of 3.8.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Battle Ram Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

Royal Recruits Evolution: This card costs seven elixir.

Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir.

Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

Lumberjack: This card costs four elixir.

Fisherman: This card costs three elixir.

Giant Snowball: This card costs two elixir.

Skeleton Dragons: This card costs four elixir.

6) Electro Giant with Knight Evolution

Average Elixir Cost: This deck was an unexpected pick made by Hasiel for the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League and has an average elixir cost of 3.9.

Cards needed to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

Phoenix: This card costs four elixir.

Electro Giant: This card costs seven elixir.

Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

Cannon: This card costs three elixir.

Lightning: This card costs six elixir.

7) Golden Knight with Goblin Drill and Bomber Evolution

Average Elixir Cost: This deck was a popular pick made by many professionals during the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League. Hasiel wasn't shy to use it either. It has an average elixir cost of 3.5.

These are the cards required to build this deck:

Bats Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

Electro Dragon: This card costs five elixir.

Magic Archer: This card costs four elixir.

Golden Knight: This card costs four elixir.

Dark Prince: This card costs four elixir.

Goblin Drill: This card costs four elixir.

8) Royal Giant Evolution with Archer Queen

Average Elixir Cost: This was a solid deck and Hasiel played it perfectly during the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League. It has an average elixir cost of 3.4.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

Royal Giant Evolution: This card costs six elixir.

Electro Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

Fisherman: This card costs four elixir.

Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir.

Fireball: This card costs four elixir.

Archer Queen: This card costs five elixir.

Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

9) Bridge Spam

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.8.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

Battle Ram Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

Dark Prince: This card costs four elixir.

Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

Mother Witch: This card costs four elixir.

Pekka: This card costs seven elixir.

Bandit: This card costs three elixir.

These were the nine decks used by Hasiel in the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback