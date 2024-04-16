All decks used by Mohamed Light to win the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League

The April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League marked the beginning of a new season with Mohamed Light facing Haciel in the opening match. The decks used by Mohamed Light were all set to win him the Clash Royale League World Title in 2024.

In this article, we have listed all the decks used by Mohamed Light in the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League to showcase why he is the greatest of all time.

All decks used by Mohamed Light in the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League

Mohamed Light used the following decks in the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League

Goblin Drill with Executioner and Nado

Miner Poison cycle with Archer Queen

Giant Night Witch with Bomber Evolution and Zap Evolution

Mega Knight with Battle Ram Evolution

Goblin Giant with Archers Evolution and Fireball

Golden Knight Goblin Drill cycle with Electro Dragon

Royal Giant Evolution with Archers Evolution and Monk

Goblin Drill evolution with Mighty Miner

Lava Loon deck

Miner Poison with Little Prince

Battle Ram Evolution with Mother Witch

Golem with Bomber Evolution Healer and Elixir Pump

1) Goblin Drill deck with Executioner and Nado

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.4.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bats Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Goblins: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Executioner: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Bomb Tower: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Goblin Drill: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Fireball: This card costs four elixir.

2) Miner Poison cycle with Archer Queen

Average Elixir cost: This is one of Mohamed Light's favorite decks and he played it exceptionally well during the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League. It has an average elixir cost of 3.0.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Skeletons Evolution: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Tesla Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Royale Ghost: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Miner: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Log: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Ice Golem: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Poison: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Archer Queen: This card costs five elixir.

3) Giant Night Witch with Bomber Evolution and Zap Evolution

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.6.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Bomber Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Giant: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Elixir Collector: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Phoenix: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Night Witch: This card costs four elixir.

4) Mega Knight with Battle Ram Evolution

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.5.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Battle Ram Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Rage: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Mega Knight: This card costs seven elixir.

This card costs seven elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Bandit: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Skeleton Dragons: This card costs four elixir.

5) Goblin Giant with Archers Evolution and Fireball

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.5.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Archers Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Fisherman: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Skeleton Dragons: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Goblin Giant: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Fireball: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Rage: This card costs two elixir.

6) Golden Knight Goblin Drill cycle with Electro Dragon

Average Elixir Cost: This deck was an unexpected pick made by Mohamed Light for the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League and has an average elixir cost of 3.5.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Bats Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Golden Knight: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Electro Dragon: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Goblin Drill: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Dark Prince: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Magic Archer: This card costs four elixir.

7) Royal Giant Evolution with Archers Evolution and Monk

Average Elixir Cost: This deck was a popular pick made by many professionals during the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League. Mohamed Light wasn't shy to use it either. It has an average elixir cost of 3.5.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Firecracker Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Royal Giant Evolution: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Monk: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Rage: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Guards: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Fisherman: This card costs three elixir.

8) Goblin Drill evolution with Mighty Miner

Average Elixir Cost: This was a solid deck and Mohamed Light played it to perfection during the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League. It has an average elixir cost of 2.8.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Tesla Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Goblin Drill: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Log: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Mighty Miner: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Poison: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Skeletons: This card costs one elixir.

9) Lava Loon deck

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 4.0.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Valkyrie Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Guards: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Fireball: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Mega Minion: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Inferno Dragon: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Lava Hound: This card costs seven elixir.

This card costs seven elixir. Balloon: This card costs five elixir.

10) Miner Poison deck with Little Prince

Average Elixir Cost: This deck is one of the most used decks by Mohamed Light and was fantastic during the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League. It has an average elixir cost of 2.9.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Tesla Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Poison: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Miner: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Log: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Ice Golem: This card costs two elixir.

11) Battle Ram Evolution with Mother Witch

Average Elixir Cost: This deck was also popular during the April Monthly Final and has an average elixir cost of 4.0.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Battle Ram Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Royal Recruits Evolution: This card costs seven elixir.

This card costs seven elixir. Bandit: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Poison: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Mother Witch: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Skeleton Dragons: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Giant Snowball: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Dark Prince: This card costs four elixir.

12) Golem with Bomber Evolution Healer and Elixir Pump

Average Elixir Cost: This deck was one of the first picks made by Mohamed Light in the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League and has an average elixir cost of 4.5.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Barbarian Evolution: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Poison: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Battle Healer: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Electro Dragons: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Elixir Collector: This card costs six elixir.

These were the 12 decks used by Mohamed Light in the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League.

