Morten, like Ian and Mohamed Light, is another highly popular YouTuber who qualified for the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League. This pro player had a fantastic run in this online tournament and showcased expertise in this game with a wide array of decks.

This article lists all the decks used by Morten in the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League.

All decks used by Morten in the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League

Expand Tweet

Morten used the following decks in the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League

Royal Giant Evolution with Skeleton King

Electro Giant with Bomber Evolution

Royal Giant Evolution with Mother Witch

Electro Giant with Knight Evolution

Giant Night Witch with Elixir Collector

Loon cycle with Knight Evolution

Hog cycle with Monk

Royal Giant Evolution with Fisherman and Phoenix

Golem Night Witch Pump

Mighty Miner Goblin Drill cycle

All decks used by Morten in the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League

1) Royal Giant Evolution with Skeleton King

Average Elixir cost: 3.5

Morten loves Royal Giant and this deck.

Cards needed to build this deck:

Firecracker Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Royal Giant Evolution: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Log: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Mega Minion: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Fisherman: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Fireball: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Skeleton King: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Tombstone: This card costs three elixir.

2) Electro Giant with Bomber Evolution

Average Elixir cost: 4.3

This Electro Giant deck was one of Morten's strongest picks, which he played phenomenally during the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League.

Cards needed to build this deck:

Archers Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Phoenix: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Goblin Cage: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Bowler: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Lightning: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Electro Giant: This card costs seven elixir.

3) Royal Giant Evolution with Mother Witch

Average Elixir Cost: 3.1

Cards needed to build this deck:

Tesla Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Royal Giant Evolution: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Rage: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Skeleton Dragons: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Fisherman: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Fireball: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Mother Witch: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir.

4) Electro Giant with Knight Evolution

Expand Tweet

Average Elixir Cost: 4.0

Cards needed to build this deck:

Archers Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Mega Minion: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Goblin Cage: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Bowler: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Lightning: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Electro Giant: This card costs seven elixir.

5) Giant Night Witch with Elixir Collector

Average Elixir Cost: 3.6

This deck was also popular during the April Monthly Final.

Cards needed to build this deck:

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Night Witch: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Phoenix: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Giant: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Elixir Collector: This card costs six elixir.

6) Loon cycle with Knight Evolution

Average Elixir Cost: 3.3

This deck was an effective pick made by Morten for the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League.

Cards needed to build this deck:

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Bomb Tower: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Balloon: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Guards: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Mega Minion: This card costs three elixir.

7) Hog cycle with Monk

Expand Tweet

Average Elixir Cost: 3.5

This deck was an uncommon pick made by this professional during the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League.

Cards needed to build this deck:

Firecracker Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Tesla Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Log: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Goblins: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Hog Rider: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Monk: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Earthquake: This card costs three elixir.

8) Royal Giant Evolution with Fisherman and Phoenix

Average Elixir Cost: 3.4

This was a solid deck and Morten played it to perfection during the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League.

Cards needed to build this deck:

Skeletons Evolution: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Royal Giant Evolution: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Electro Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Fisherman: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Fireball: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Phoenix: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Rage: This card costs two elixir.

9) Golem Night Witch Pump

Average Elixir Cost: 4.5.

Cards needed to build this deck:

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Barbarians Evolution: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Battle Healer: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Elixir Collector: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Electro Dragon: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Golem: This card costs eight elixir.

10) Mighty Miner Goblin Drill cycle

Average Elixir Cost: 2.9

This was the final deck in Morten's arsenal for the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League.

Cards needed to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Tesla Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Mighty Miner: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Goblin Drill: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Poison: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Log: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Goblins: This card costs two elixir.

These were the 10 decks used by Morten in the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback