All decks used by Mugi in April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League

Winner of the 2023 Clash Royale League World Finals, Mugi is a phenomenal player who qualified for the April Monthly Final. He had a lot on the line but was, unfortunately, swept out of the competition in two quick sets. However, he is no pushover and we might see him redeem his losses in the coming months.

This article lists all the decks used by Mugi in the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League.

All decks used by Mugi in the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League

Mugi used the following decks in the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League

Giant Graveyard with Archers Evolution

Golem Night Witch with Bomber Evolution

Goblin Drill cycle with Mighty Miner

Miner Loon cycle with Little Prince

1) Giant Graveyard with Archers Evolution

Average Elixir cost: 3.5

Cards needed to build this deck:

BatsEvolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Archers Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Bowler: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Giant: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Giant Snowball: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Graveyard: This card costs five elixir.

2) Golem Night Witch with Bomber Evolution

Average Elixir cost: 4.3

Golem Night Witch is one of Mugi's favorite decks and he played it phenomenally during the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Skeleton King: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Elixir Collector: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Electro Dragon: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Night Witch: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Golem: This card costs eight elixir.

3) Goblin Drill cycle with Mighty Miner

Average Elixir Cost: 2.9

Cards needed to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Tesla Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Goblin Drill: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Mighty Miner: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Poison: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Log: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Fire Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Goblins: This card costs two elixir.

4) Miner Loon cycle with Little Prince

Average Elixir Cost: 3.3

Cards needed to build this deck:

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Balloon: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Bomb Tower: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Miner: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Guards: This card costs three elixir.

These were the four decks used by Mugi in the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League.

