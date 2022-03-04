All disabled gears for Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple Day 1 

After the recent deployment of Destiny 2 hotfix into the sandbox, Bungie changed up a lot of things to keep the first day of the raid in check. Version 4.0.0.2 was implemented recently on March 3 daily reset, fixing Throne World exploits alongside disabling a few troubling gears within PvE.

However, in the latest TWAB (This Week at Bungie), the company discussed additional details on the Vow of the Disciple raid. As mentioned before, the required cap for players is 1530, which will add to the artifact power bonus for anyone below the required power at base.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



The Vow of the Disciple Raid race begins March 5 @ 10AM PT.



bung.ie/raidrace Who will be World First?The Vow of the Disciple Raid race begins March 5 @ 10AM PT. Who will be World First?The Vow of the Disciple Raid race begins March 5 @ 10AM PT.bung.ie/raidrace https://t.co/gOvkfvM3GJ

In addition to these contested modifiers, Bungie has also disabled a few gears from the raid Day 1, which was used as a damage exploit and to one-hit bosses.

IKELOS SMG, Wardcliff Coil among other gears disabled for Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple raid Day 1

Vow of the Disciple raid starts on March 5 at 10:00 am PST, which is an hour after the daily reset. Players will be put alongside unseen mechanics in the contest modifiers, where everyone will be 20 power below the maximum power.

Typically, to ensure smooth sails on Day 1, Bungie disables a few gears that would have put Guardians in advantage for the World's First raid.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp Due to an issue we have disabled the Enhanced Pulse Monitor trait.



Weapons utilizing the Enhanced Pulse Monitor trait will now function as the regular Pulse Monitor trait until it is re-enabled. Due to an issue we have disabled the Enhanced Pulse Monitor trait. Weapons utilizing the Enhanced Pulse Monitor trait will now function as the regular Pulse Monitor trait until it is re-enabled.

Destiny 2 weapons that have been disabled for the entirety of the first day of Vow of the Disciple include:

IKELOS_SMG_V1.0.2 Legendary Submachine gun. Imperial Needle Legendary Bow. Grand Overture Exotic Machine gun. Wardcliff Coil Exotic Rocket Launcher.

IKELOS SMG, Imperial Needle, and Grand Overture have been disabled due to the 40% damage bug to these weapons alongside the main Exotic buff. Wardcliff Coil was also disabled for possibly doing more damage than what was initially intended by Bungie.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp Due to an issue causing some exotics to deal more damage than intended, we have disabled the Enhanced 1-2 Punch trait.



Weapons utilizing the Enhanced 1-2 Punch trait will now function as the regular 1-2 Punch trait until it is re-enabled on March 10. Due to an issue causing some exotics to deal more damage than intended, we have disabled the Enhanced 1-2 Punch trait.Weapons utilizing the Enhanced 1-2 Punch trait will now function as the regular 1-2 Punch trait until it is re-enabled on March 10.

Armor pieces and other disabled gear include:

Wormgod Caress Titan Exotic Gauntlets for one-shotting with One-Two Punch.

Peregrine Greaves Titan Exotic Leg armor for one-shotting bosses with enhanced One-Two Punch.

Suppressing Glaive Artifact mod.

While Bungie's official Destiny 2 Twitter support did mention the disabling of the enhanced One-Two Punch mod ahead of the World's First race, players can expect more gear to be announced tomorrow. The Race to the World's First Vow of the Disciple will conclude on March 6 at 10:00 am PST.

