List of all Dislyte codes for May 2023

Dislyte is a mobile RPG game developed by Farlight. This gacha title features over 70 characters known as Espers, fighting against enemies in turn-based battles. It offers premium currency Nexus Crystals for purchasing additional stamina, pulling new Espers, and getting other in-game items. Players can obtain these resources from various methods, such as participating in Events, Quests, Expeditions, Hunts, and more.

Alternatively, one can purchase it with real money from the in-app store. However, developers provide redeemable codes that players can input to obtain premium resources and acquire in-game items for free. It somewhat helps address the power gap between free-to-play players and in-game purchasers.

This article provides all active Dislyte codes with a step-by-step guide on redeeming them.

Dislyte Codes for May 2023 and How to redeem them

Dislyte is an adventure gacha game featuring stylish graphics, striking visuals, and heroes with God-like powers. Like other mobile gacha games, it also provides redeemable codes. The steps to redeem the codes are simple; one can copy and paste them into the game.

Here are the steps to redeem the codes in the game:

Launch the game and click the Avatar icon at the top right screen.

The Squad Space window opens, then click on the Settings button at the bottom right.

The game opens another window with three tabs: Settings, Services, and Language. Click the Services tab. Click the Gift Code button. The button is in the Game Service section at the bottom.

The Gift Code dialog box appears, enter the code and tap Confirm.

One gets all applicable rewards from the code.

However, if the in-game method does not work, players can redeem the code from the game’s official website. Developers provide these codes from their Official Social Media accounts, such as Facebook, Twitter, Discord, Instagram, or YouTube.

Here are all the active codes for free rewards.

lilith10th

MarkiplierInDislyte

PlayDislyte

Players can acquire Gems, Nexus Crystals, and various in-game resources using these codes. They expire after a specific time, so players must redeem them soon. All codes are redeemable only once per account in this free-to-play mobile game.

Here are some of the popular expired codes.

DislyteYTB50K

JontronShow

HeroStory

EasterEggs

2023Valentine

AviveHD

TGTyoutube

StSkiCrimaxg

Zoxlyte

HAPPYEASTER2022

More about the game

This urban mythological mobile RPG game allows players to control Espers in strategic battles. Each Esper possesses unique attributes such as Inferno, Wind, Flow, and Shimmer. Inferno is weak against Flow but resists Wind dealing more damage.

Likewise, Wind triumphs Flow and receives more damage from Inferno. Flow Espers inflicts more damage to Inferno and resists Wind. Additionally, Shimmer Espers are rarer without advantages or weaknesses against other attributes.

It is a free-to-play-friendly gacha game featuring superb graphics, soundtracks, and anime-inspired visuals. The title offers various playable contents such as story mode, PvP mode, mini-game DJ Contest, and more.

Developers constantly update the game with new events, Side tales, Bond tales, and others. Also, the Espers are based on various mythologies such as Greek, Chinese, Egyptian, Norse, Japanese, and more.

Moreover, the title featured a famous YouTuber, Markiplier, in its patch update version 3.2.2. His non-playable character flew through space or time, landing on the Dislyte world.

