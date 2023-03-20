All Dragon Vein Essence and Dragon Vein Crystal locations in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja's latest title, Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, borrows several Soulslike elements from the iconic Dark Souls series and Team Ninja’s older titles, such as Nioh. Amongst the wide variety of collectibles in Wo Long fallen Dynasty, the Dragon Vein Essence and Dragon Vein Crystal are key items that can be used to increase your maximum usage limit and healing prowess when using a Dragon's Cure Pot.

These items can be found scattered throughout the campaign, and this article will explain in detail where to find them. Here's a list of all the Crystals and Essences that players can obtain in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, which have been categorized by chapters for easier access.

Note: Spoilers for Wo Long Fallen Dynasty ahead.

All Dragon Vein Crystal and Essence locations in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

1) Two Chivalrous Heroes: Head back to Zhu Xia and the zombies within a large building. Enter it to find your first Dragon Vein Crystal in a chest in the very first chapter of Wo Long Fallen Dynasty.

2) The Yellow Heaven Burns: Right after you plant a second Battle Flag, climb up the ledges near the archer and make your way forward to find another chest containing some Dragon Vein Essence, guarded by a tiger demon.

3) The Valley of Crying Wraiths: Head up the ladder to raise your Battle Flag and then make your way down the hill. Defeat the two tiger demons past the Shitieshou Panda and pick up the item that's lying on the floor to obtain another Essence.

4)The Demon Fort of the Yellow Heaven: Open up the fort’s gate and head left. You must eliminate the ogre present there to find another Crystal on the bench.

5) In Search of the Immortal Wizard: Defeat Zhupolong and raise the Battle Flag. Next, head right to the end of the room and climb up the wall on your left to reach a camp. Jump past the vines on your left and obtain the Essence there.

6) Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch: The Essence in this particular location requires the Luoyang Dungeon Keys. Simply head to the ground floor of the purple lake and defeat the enemies within a cell. You must retrieve the key from a corpse next to the brazier and make your way back to the entrance. Next, you have to enter the room with a torch outside it using the key to obtain the Essence.

Additionally, a Crystal can be found within this chapter of Wo Long Fallen Dynasty if players head right of the Battle Flag before the upcoming major boss fight. Enter the temple and kill all the enemies present here to find the Crystal on a bridge next to the bamboo.

7) The Battle of Hulaoguan Pass: Eliminate the axe-wielding soldier and head towards the ballista to fire arrows at a wooden structure that's blocking your way to a chest. Head back to the chest and unlock it to get an Essence.

8) Centuries of Glory Burned Away: Climb up the barricade in the lightning dragon gauntlet and jump down after knocking over the pot. You must jump close to the zombies from the walkway and climb back up onto yet another walkway. Next, you'll have to jump into a building with a hole in its center. Defeat the zombie that's in this location and grab the Essence.

9) Darkness Over the Hanshui River: Make your way left from the last Battle Flag to an item. Next, double jump into a balcony to find a chest holding an Essence.

10) Tyrant’s Final Banquet: Climb up the rafters after you defeat the mini-boss and jump into the suspended cage to grab another Essence.

A Crystal can also be found in this chapter of Wo Long Fallen Dynasty when players jump onto the wall on their right in the bamboo garden. Defeat the soldier and jump down into the gap on your left at the end of the walkway.

11) Fate of the Entertainer: This can be obtained right after placing your second Battle Flag, when you head to the bridge after the temple. The Essence can be found at the top of this bridge.

12) War’s Flames Blaze Fiercely: Drain the river and head back to the tunnel of the previous dungeon. Make your way to the right and head downstairs to climb up the other side (after you defeat the enemies there) to grab another Essence.

13) The Way of the Warrior: You must simply defeat the stone giant and claim its Battle Flag. Head into the temple to loot a chest containing a Crystal.

BrooklynBornn(Bedstuy) @TylerLingard2 @PlayStation I just beat LU BU literally have to parry almost all of his moves just to beat him . Took me like 30 times but we got em boys 🤣🤣 @PlayStation I just beat LU BU literally have to parry almost all of his moves just to beat him . Took me like 30 times but we got em boys 🤣🤣

14) Lu Bu, Mightiest among Men: Lower the water level of the region and enter a corridor. Defeat all the foes in your way and head right towards a nearby shortcut. Jump over the ruined building and head down the path to find an Essence near the building on the ground.

15) Behold the Glaive of Righteousness: The Essence in this chapter is found after defeating the bird demon within the foggy zone. Climb up the battlements beside the trees near the pond to find an Essence.

The throne room with a pig ogre has the next Crystal hidden behind a stone coffin somewhere in the second half of the chapter.

16) Decisive Battle of Guandu: Traverse the corrupted vines from your fourth Battle Flag and make your way to the door. Head to the shortcut past the ape and turn right to defeat the giant rat. Next, jump down the shack on your right to obtain an Essence.

17) In The Hidden Village: Return two of the Taoist’s keys in one of the several side quests of Wo Long Fallen Dynasty to unlock the two required doors. Enter the second door and head right to jump up a ledge and make your way across a gap to get another Essence.

18) The Uninhibited Heart: Descend into a pit from the second flag and make your way right. Head down into the water using the ladder and defeat all the foes present there. Climb up the next ladder and unlock the chest ahead to get the Essence.

19) The Assault on Wuchao: This Essence is found near the second flag in a room that glows red. Be wary of spiders and unlock the chest to claim the Essence.

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty was officially released on March 3, 2023 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles. Wo Long Fallen Dynasty is also available to play via Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription service.

Poll : 0 votes