Where to find the Taoist House keys in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty comprises a handful of side quests, some of which involve finding items for the people of Hidden Village. One such NPC is a hermit woman who can be found beside her house near the silo. Her house and backdoor keys are missing, and you must help her find them.

You can find her house key in the mission In Search of the Immortal Wizard. Once you return it to her, you will come across a locked backdoor in her house. To find this key, it would be best to play the mission War's Flames Blaze Fiercely. You can return to her after finding this key to access the backyard.

Finding the Taoist's house and backyard yard keys in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty features myriad boss battles and fast-paced combat scenarios that might get draining. You can partake in several side missions and engage in slower-paced activities. You can do so by assisting a Taoist woman found in the Hidden Village who has lost her house door and backyard keys on the battlefield.

You must initiate the mission In Search of the Immortal Wizard to find her house door key. You will have to play this main mission until the end when you encounter an alligator demon named Zhupolong. You must raise the Battle Flag in this area and leave the cave.

Keep an eye on the left side upon exiting the cave. You will find a stone structure resembling a lantern covered with vines. The Taoist's house door key can be found beside the structure, which appears to be a small golden orb on the floor.

Return to the Taoist hermit woman, and you can hand over the keys after a brief interaction. Proceed to unlock the door, and you will find a gold orb on the floor to the right. Interacting with it will reward you with Bronze Dual Swords.

You still have a backdoor key for the Taoist, which can be obtained in the latter part of the game, specifically during the War's Flames Blaze Fiercely main mission. You must progress the story to the point where you reach a sewer area with a large dragon's head on the opposite end of it.

This area is populated by mermaid-looking enemies called Shuigui. You can defeat them and take a left from the entrance point. There is a small area wherein you will find the backdoor key. Before you pick it up, there is a chance that an enemy will pounce on you from above. Defeat it, grab the key, and return to the Taoist in the Hidden Village.

You can now unlock the backdoor and find three chests in the area. To the right, there is a huge rock that you scale. Just ahead of you, there will be a cliff with a tree and a golden orb beside it. Feel free to hop onto the area and grab it since it is Dragon Vein Essence.

Dragon Vein Essence is a necessary component to upgrade Dragon's Cure Pot. The pot is a healing item and can be upgraded to increase the number of healing vials.

More about Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a fast-paced action RPG in the reins of the Nioh series and keeps you thrilled throughout the journey. The game's story is set in the Three Kingdoms Era, wherein China is infested with demons. You will face a slew of formidable bosses, some of whom are corrupted by this infestation.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty offers many weapons to wield and leverage the myriad movesets. From the fast close-range attacks of Dual Sabres to the long rage pokes of Spear and Glaive, you can create a variety of builds to gain the upper hand against the enemies.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty had launched with some issues on PC. Team Ninja has released a new Patch Ver1.03 on all platforms to address technical errors like stuttering issues and performance lag.

