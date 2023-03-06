Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Dual Sabres guide - Martial arts, movesets, best builds, and more

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty offers a wide variety of weapons. Dual Sabres are a unique in-game weapon that allows players to engage in fast-paced combat. Dual Sabres are effective weapon choices for close-range encounters and come with various movesets that are potent against enemies.

Hook Blades of King Helu, Hundred-Forged Sabres, and Mounted Bandit Scimitars are the three Dual Sabres available in the game. Each weapon has Martial Arts associated with it, while Hook Blades of King Helu possess Falling Leaf Martial Arts. Depending on their quality, the other two Dual Sabres can have any randomly assigned Martial Arts.

Dual Sabres Martial Arts, movesets, and recommended build in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty includes many unique weapons, such as Glaives, Swords, Spears, Dual Swords, and Dual Sabres. Players can experiment with each to defeat enemies in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Those who wish to attack an enemy from close quarters can resort to Dual Sabres.

Dual Sabres Martial Arts and movesets

Martial Arts are special attacks randomly tied to every Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty weapon. This incentivizes players to experiment with all weapon types until they find the Martial Arts that suit their playstyle.

The following are the Martial Arts associated with Dual Sabres:

Bamboo Sever: This special attack lets players jump a few steps forward and land a hit.

This special attack lets players jump a few steps forward and land a hit. Beckoning Pine: This attack makes the in-game character move to the side and follow up with a flipping slash attack.

This attack makes the in-game character move to the side and follow up with a flipping slash attack. Plum Rend: One can inflict an enemy with a cut and then step back swiftly using this special attack.

One can inflict an enemy with a cut and then step back swiftly using this special attack. Skyward Evergreen: The in-game character jumps in the air diagonally and executes multiple slashes or strikes.

The in-game character jumps in the air diagonally and executes multiple slashes or strikes. Sudden Tornado: Players can jump in the air and land multiple spinning slashes on an enemy ahead of them.

Players can jump in the air and land multiple spinning slashes on an enemy ahead of them. Thorn Prick: This special attack delivers a barrage of strikes.

This special attack delivers a barrage of strikes. Waving Willow: One can walk forward while the in-game character’s body rotates continuously and hits the surrounding enemies.

Hook Blades of King Helu has a unique Martial Art called Falling Leaf associated with it. It allows players to hop in the air with an enemy and slam it on the ground with a powerful swing.

Dual Sabres can be used to execute the following movesets:

A quick attack that delivers around six to seven slashes.

A combination of the above quick attack can be followed by a spirit attack that makes the in-game character flip once and delivers one additional hit.

A spirit attack that enables players to land a horizontal slash.

Players can initiate a jump attack and follow it up with a jump spirit attack that slams both the Sabres onto the ground.

A dash attack that begins with a small run-up and then delivers five to six slashes.

Players can use a dodge attack that makes the in-game character spin backward while landing hits and then charges forward with multiple Sabre swings.

One can deflect an enemy attack and then land multiple low-stance counterattacks in form of stabs.

Dual Sabres build recommendation

Players can create their own powerful builds in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and the build mentioned in this guide is purely a recommendation. One can freely alter and experiment with various spells and abilities to craft their own build that suits their playstyle.

Dual Sabres in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is more oriented towards Water Virtue. It is therefore recommended to invest in Water Phase spells/skills. Frost Lance, Ice Weapon, Obscuring Frost, Aqua Blink, Unseeable Form, and Alacrity Haste are potent Water Phase spells to pair with Dual Sabres.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is garnering positive reviews, with the highlights of this action RPG being its story setting of The Three Kingdoms Era, intricate gameplay mechanics, and various weapons and spells players can use to defeat the game's myriad of bosses.

Poll : 0 votes