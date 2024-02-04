All EA FC 24 87+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC rewards you can get

The EA FC 24 87+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC is now available in Ultimate Team, making it the latest iteration of the popular challenge for players to complete. It offers guaranteed Icons to players and even gives them the freedom to choose from multiple options, allowing them to have a greater say over the reward they get.

That said, players need to assess the possible rewards and what they can get from it. Otherwise, it could lead to a complete waste of important resources. The overall pool of the EA FC 24 87+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC rewards range between three different types, and all cards are rated 87 or more.

All EA FC 24 87+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC: Base versions

This is the standard version of the icons that were released on full launch.

There are still some great options from this category that are included in the EA FC 24 87+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC:

Emmanuel Petit CDM 87

Xabi Alonso CDM 87

Nemanja Vidic CB 87

Frank Rijkaard CDM 87

Robert Pires LM 87

Gianfranco Zola CF 87

Ian Rush ST 87

David Trezeguet ST 87

Frank Lampard CM 87

John Barnes LW 87

Claude Makele CDM 87

Patrick Kluivert ST 87

Davor Suker ST 87

Fernando Torres ST 87

Michael Ballack CM 87

Clarence Seedorf CAM 87

Ian Wright ST 87

Franck Ribery LM 88

Riquelme CAM 88

Michael Laudrup CAM 88

Fernando Hierro CB 88

Andriy Shevchenko ST 88

Steven Gerrard CM 88

Ronald Koeman CB 88

Paul Scholes CM 88

Wayne Rooney ST 88

Edwin Van Der Sar GK 88

Petr Cech GK 88

Bastian Schweinsteiger CM 88

Michael Owen ST 88

Rio Ferdinand CB 88

David Beckham RM 88

Pavel Nedved LM 88

Laurent Blanc CB 88

Patrick Vieira CM 88

Robin Van Persie ST 88

Marcel Desailly CB 88

Miroslav Klose ST 88

Gheorghe Hagi CAM 88

Kenny Dalglish ST 88

Javier Zanetti RB 89

Alessandro Nesta CB 89

Hugo Sanchez ST 89

Alan Shearer ST 89

Kaka CAM 89

Samuel Eto'o ST 89

Didier Drogba ST 89

Ruud van Nistelrooy ST 89

Eric Cantona CF 89

Socrates CAM 89

Philipp Lahm RB 89

Gary Lineker ST 89

Hristo Stoichkov ST 89

Kelly Smith ST 89

Fabio Cannavaro CB 89

Jairzinho RW 89

Carles Puyol CB 89

Emilio Butragueno ST 89

Peter Schmeichel GK 89

Luis Figo RW 89

Iker Casillas GK 90

Raul CF 90

George Best RW 90

Andrea Pirlo CM 90

Xavi CM 90

Dennis Bergkamp CF 90

Ruud Gullit CF 90

Rivaldo LW 90

Roberto Carlos LB 90

Alessandro Del Piero CF 90

Lothar Matthaus CM 90

Abily CM 90

Bobby Moore CB 90

Franco Baresi CB 91

Thierry Henry ST 91

Carlos Alberto Torres RB 91

Cafu RB 91

Marco Van Basten ST 91

Eusebio CF 91

Zico CAM 91

Homare Sawa CM 91

Roberto Baggio CAM 91

Lev Yashin GK 92

Ferenc Puskas CF 92

Mane Garrincha RW 92

Paolo Maldini CB 92

Gerd Muller ST 92

Bobby Charlton CAM 92

Prinz ST 92

Ronaldinho LW 93

Mia Hamm ST 93

Johan Cruyff CF 93

Zinedine Zidane CAM 94

Ronaldo ST 94

Pele CAM 95

All EA FC 24 87+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC: Thunderstruck versions

The Thunderstruck promo appeared in Ultimate Team during the Black Friday season and introduced some amazing icons. They are all available as part of the EA FC 24 87+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC.

Michael Ballack CM 88

Sol Campbell CB 88

Paul Scholes CM 89

Robert Pires LM 89

Xabi Alonso CDM 89

Eric Cantona CF 90

Edwin Van Der Sar GK 90

Luis Figo RW 90

Alessandro Nesta CB 91

Kaka CAM 91

Kenny Dalglish ST 91

Cafu RWB 92

Iker Casillas GK 92

Thierry Henry ST 93

Ronaldinho LW 94

Ferenc Puskas CF 94

Gerd Muller ST 94

Johann Cruyff CF 95

All EA FC 24 87+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC: Winter Wildcards versions

Winter Wildcards was the last promo released in 2023 and included its own version of legends. All of them are part of the EA FC 24 87+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC rewards.

Ian Rush CM 88

Michael Owen LM 89

Fernando Torrest ST 89

Riquelme ST 89

John Barnes CF 89

Hristo Stoichkov CAM 90

Fernando Hierro CB 90

Emilio Butragueno LW 90

Miroslav Klose CDM 90

Michael Laudrup RB 90

Ruud Van Nistelrooy GK 91

Gary Lineker LW 91

Didier Drogba ST 91

Hugo Sanchez LW 91

Alan Shearer CAM 91

Marco Van Basten CAM 92

Raul ST 92

Dennis Bergkamp CM 92

Lev Yashin CB 93

Mane Garrincha RW 93

Pele ST 96

After completing the EA FC 24 87+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC, players will get four picks to choose from. The card they opt for will be added to their squads, while the remaining three will be discarded.

As is pretty obvious, the potential value of the EA FC 24 87+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC will heavily depend on the player's luck.

