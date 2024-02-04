All EA FC 24 87+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC rewards you can get

The EA FC 24 87+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC is now available in Ultimate Team, making it the latest iteration of the popular challenge for players to complete. It offers guaranteed Icons to players and even gives them the freedom to choose from multiple options, allowing them to have a greater say over the reward they get.
That said, players need to assess the possible rewards and what they can get from it. Otherwise, it could lead to a complete waste of important resources. The overall pool of the EA FC 24 87+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC rewards range between three different types, and all cards are rated 87 or more.
All EA FC 24 87+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC: Base versions
This is the standard version of the icons that were released on full launch.
There are still some great options from this category that are included in the EA FC 24 87+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC:
- Emmanuel Petit CDM 87
- Xabi Alonso CDM 87
- Nemanja Vidic CB 87
- Frank Rijkaard CDM 87
- Robert Pires LM 87
- Gianfranco Zola CF 87
- Ian Rush ST 87
- David Trezeguet ST 87
- Frank Lampard CM 87
- John Barnes LW 87
- Claude Makele CDM 87
- Patrick Kluivert ST 87
- Davor Suker ST 87
- Fernando Torres ST 87
- Michael Ballack CM 87
- Clarence Seedorf CAM 87
- Ian Wright ST 87
- Franck Ribery LM 88
- Riquelme CAM 88
- Michael Laudrup CAM 88
- Fernando Hierro CB 88
- Andriy Shevchenko ST 88
- Steven Gerrard CM 88
- Ronald Koeman CB 88
- Paul Scholes CM 88
- Wayne Rooney ST 88
- Edwin Van Der Sar GK 88
- Petr Cech GK 88
- Bastian Schweinsteiger CM 88
- Michael Owen ST 88
- Rio Ferdinand CB 88
- David Beckham RM 88
- Pavel Nedved LM 88
- Laurent Blanc CB 88
- Patrick Vieira CM 88
- Robin Van Persie ST 88
- Marcel Desailly CB 88
- Miroslav Klose ST 88
- Gheorghe Hagi CAM 88
- Kenny Dalglish ST 88
- Javier Zanetti RB 89
- Alessandro Nesta CB 89
- Hugo Sanchez ST 89
- Alan Shearer ST 89
- Kaka CAM 89
- Samuel Eto'o ST 89
- Didier Drogba ST 89
- Ruud van Nistelrooy ST 89
- Eric Cantona CF 89
- Socrates CAM 89
- Philipp Lahm RB 89
- Gary Lineker ST 89
- Hristo Stoichkov ST 89
- Kelly Smith ST 89
- Fabio Cannavaro CB 89
- Jairzinho RW 89
- Carles Puyol CB 89
- Emilio Butragueno ST 89
- Peter Schmeichel GK 89
- Luis Figo RW 89
- Iker Casillas GK 90
- Raul CF 90
- George Best RW 90
- Andrea Pirlo CM 90
- Xavi CM 90
- Dennis Bergkamp CF 90
- Ruud Gullit CF 90
- Rivaldo LW 90
- Roberto Carlos LB 90
- Alessandro Del Piero CF 90
- Lothar Matthaus CM 90
- Abily CM 90
- Bobby Moore CB 90
- Franco Baresi CB 91
- Thierry Henry ST 91
- Carlos Alberto Torres RB 91
- Cafu RB 91
- Marco Van Basten ST 91
- Eusebio CF 91
- Zico CAM 91
- Homare Sawa CM 91
- Roberto Baggio CAM 91
- Lev Yashin GK 92
- Ferenc Puskas CF 92
- Mane Garrincha RW 92
- Paolo Maldini CB 92
- Gerd Muller ST 92
- Bobby Charlton CAM 92
- Prinz ST 92
- Ronaldinho LW 93
- Mia Hamm ST 93
- Johan Cruyff CF 93
- Zinedine Zidane CAM 94
- Ronaldo ST 94
- Pele CAM 95
All EA FC 24 87+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC: Thunderstruck versions
The Thunderstruck promo appeared in Ultimate Team during the Black Friday season and introduced some amazing icons. They are all available as part of the EA FC 24 87+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC.
- Michael Ballack CM 88
- Sol Campbell CB 88
- Paul Scholes CM 89
- Robert Pires LM 89
- Xabi Alonso CDM 89
- Eric Cantona CF 90
- Edwin Van Der Sar GK 90
- Luis Figo RW 90
- Alessandro Nesta CB 91
- Kaka CAM 91
- Kenny Dalglish ST 91
- Cafu RWB 92
- Iker Casillas GK 92
- Thierry Henry ST 93
- Ronaldinho LW 94
- Ferenc Puskas CF 94
- Gerd Muller ST 94
- Johann Cruyff CF 95
All EA FC 24 87+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC: Winter Wildcards versions
Winter Wildcards was the last promo released in 2023 and included its own version of legends. All of them are part of the EA FC 24 87+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC rewards.
- Ian Rush CM 88
- Michael Owen LM 89
- Fernando Torrest ST 89
- Riquelme ST 89
- John Barnes CF 89
- Hristo Stoichkov CAM 90
- Fernando Hierro CB 90
- Emilio Butragueno LW 90
- Miroslav Klose CDM 90
- Michael Laudrup RB 90
- Ruud Van Nistelrooy GK 91
- Gary Lineker LW 91
- Didier Drogba ST 91
- Hugo Sanchez LW 91
- Alan Shearer CAM 91
- Marco Van Basten CAM 92
- Raul ST 92
- Dennis Bergkamp CM 92
- Lev Yashin CB 93
- Mane Garrincha RW 93
- Pele ST 96
After completing the EA FC 24 87+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC, players will get four picks to choose from. The card they opt for will be added to their squads, while the remaining three will be discarded.
As is pretty obvious, the potential value of the EA FC 24 87+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC will heavily depend on the player's luck.
