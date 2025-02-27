All Elemental Blights in Monster Hunter Wilds and how to remove them

Monster Hunter Wilds features a series of frustrating debuffs in the form of Elemental Blights. Alongside the many attacks of the monsters you’ll be hunting, they can occasionally inflict these debuffs if you’re standing in the wrong place or get caught in a blast of fire, for example. Thankfully, removing them is not complicated, but it could get tense depending on what items you have on hand.

There are a few ways to remove these Elemental Blights once they’re inflicted on you — but there are also items you can equip to help reduce the odds of being hit with one now that Capcom’s monster-hunting masterpiece is live. Here’s what you need to know.

All Elemental Blights players can be afflicted with in Monster Hunter Wilds

Depending on the foe you’re facing in Monster Hunter Wilds, you could be afflicted by a wide assortment of Elemental Blights. We’ve taken the time to find all monsters that have any Elemental Blights you should be worried about, and mentioned them below.

Elemental Blight Negative Effect Source of Blight Fireblight Lowers your health over time. Quematrice, Ajarakan, Nu Udra, Rathalos, Guardian Rathalos, Rathaian, Zoh Shia, Yian Kut-Ku, Gravios Waterblight Reduces your stamina recovery rate. Balahara, Uth Duna Thunderblight Negates elemental damage and abnormal status effects. Arkveld, Guardian Arkveld, Guardian Ebony Odogaron Iceblight Makes you more likely to be stunned. Rey Dau, Guardian Fulgur, Anjanath, Zoh Shia Dragonblight Increases the amount of stamina you use. Jin Dahaad, Blangonga

The Frenzied and Tempered versions of monsters use the same Elemental Blights, so they are not included in the above table. If we encounter enemies that have Elemental Blights we haven’t listed, we’ll update accordingly.

How to remove Elemental Blights in Monster Hunter Wilds

You can see the debuff in the top left of the screen, and the abnormal color on my health bar (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

No matter which Elemental Blight you incur, there are two reliable ways to remove them. However, one of these is much better than the other. You can either Use a Nullberry or Evade/Dodge a few times in a row. Nullberries are the go-to removal item, but you can only bring ten on a hunt, so you have to be careful.

Thankfully, you can also just dodge a few times — but this drains stamina. Another problem with the dodge method is that you’re also likely going to be low on health — or about to be low on health. You need to make sure this doesn’t ultimately lead to you being defeated.

Purewasp sure can come in handy! (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Finally, your Palico can also occasionally remove your Elemental Blights, in the same way he heals you. You can’t always count on this, but it’s one more way to stay safe and healthy.

How to help prevent Elemental Blights from triggering in Monster Hunter Wilds

It's definitely worth it to make a few Charms (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

It will take some work, but you can use certain Charms to ultimately prevent Elemental Blights. Below are our recommendations for the Charms you need for various threats.

Elemental Blight Items that can prevent Blight Fireblight Fire Resistance Charm, Blight Resistance Charm Waterblight Water Resistance Charm, Blight Resistance Charm Thunderblight Thunder Resistance Charm, Blight Resistance Charm Iceblight Ice Resistance Charm, Blight Resistance Charm Dragonblight Dragon Resistance Charm, Blight Resistance Charm

It’s worth pointing out that the first and second levels of these crafted Charms just offer resistance — it’s not until you have a level 3 charm that you nullify the Elemental Blight it works against. That makes the Blight Resistance Charm the best because it defends against all Elemental Blights.

