All Etheria: Restart codes (September 2025)

Redeeming Etheria: Restart codes will get you free items like Hydra Crystals, Etheria Coins, and more. Sometimes, you can also get free Prototypes, which can be used to summon different Animuses from the gacha banners. The freebies will particularly help newcomers get a head start in the game, and they are advised to claim the rewards quickly to avoid missing out.

This article lists all the active Etheria: Restart codes for September 2025.

All active Etheria: Restart codes list

Whether you are summoning or building a character in Etheria: Restart, having proper resources is necessary. You can obtain them either from in-game activities or special codes.

The list below contains all the active redeem codes in September 2025, along with their rewards:

WEEKLYPVPS6 : 100x Hydra Crystals

: 100x Hydra Crystals WEEKLYPVPW4 : 100x Hydra Crystals

: 100x Hydra Crystals WEEKLYPVPW3 : 100x Hydra Crystals

: 100x Hydra Crystals ETHERIA30D : 30,000 Etheria Coins, 3x Anima Prototypes, 1x Mental Stabilizer

: 30,000 Etheria Coins, 3x Anima Prototypes, 1x Mental Stabilizer WEEKLYPVPW2 : 60,000 Etheria Coins

: 60,000 Etheria Coins WEEKLYPVP : 3x Anima Prototypes

: 3x Anima Prototypes DRP621X2 : 1x Mental Stabilizer, 10x Anima Prototypes, 200,000 Etheria Coins

: 1x Mental Stabilizer, 10x Anima Prototypes, 200,000 Etheria Coins GACHAGAMER : 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins

: 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins JONATHON : 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins

: 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins GACHAGAMING : 3x Anima Prototypes

: 3x Anima Prototypes DORO44 : 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins

: 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins ZY0X : 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins

: 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins ETHERIASORA : 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins

: 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins NOBUKOTO : 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins

: 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins LIMULUTV : 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins

: 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins ETHERIADFG : 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins

: 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins MYNTHOS : 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins

: 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins POCKETGAMER : 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins

: 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins ETHERIASMASH : 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins

: 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins XLICE : 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins

: 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins BRANONLINE : 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins

: 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins DUKAJA : 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins

: 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins BOXBOX : 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins

: 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins BRAXO : 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins

: 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins SEIIMORE : 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins

: 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins TECTONE : 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins

: 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins YDCB : 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins

: 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins SEANB0605 : 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins

: 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins VOLKIN0605 : 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins

: 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins TIMAEUSS0605 : 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins

: 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins ZOXASKUNX0605 : 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins

: 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins GACHASMACK : 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins

: 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000 Etheria Coins ETHERIA0605 : 10x Anima Prototypes

: 10x Anima Prototypes ETHERIA111: 3x Anima Prototypes, 60,000 Etheria Coins

How to redeem codes in Etheria: Restart

How to redeem codes (Image via XD Entertainment)

Etheria: Restart lets you redeem any active code via an in-game feature. Follow these steps to complete the exchange:

Launch the game and log in to your server using proper credentials.

Once the character appears on the screen, tap the main menu button at the top-right corner.

at the top-right corner. Click on the Settings icon.

icon. There will be multiple tabs on the left side. Navigate to Other Settings .

. Press the Redeem Code button at the bottom. Doing so will open a pop-up window with an empty dialogue box.

button at the bottom. Doing so will open a pop-up window with an empty dialogue box. Enter the active redemption code from the above table.

Hit the Confirm button to complete the exchange.

To avoid making any mistakes, copy and paste the code instead of manually typing it in. It is worth noting that you can proceed with the redemption process after unlocking the in-game mailing system. Completing the Vanishing Train: Part 1 mission will allow you to access the feature.

Upon successfully redeeming a code, a notification will pop up next to the envelope icon on the main menu. Click on it to view all the mail. Tap on the Claim button below to transfer all the rewards to your inventory.

