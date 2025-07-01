All Flower Shop answers in Persona 5: The Phantom X 

Persona 5: The Phantom X is out now, bringing a fresh spin on the Phantom Thieves adventure to both new and returning players. Just like the original Persona 5, you can spend your free time doing part-time jobs to earn extra Yen and social stats.

One of the most popular gigs in the game is the Flower Shop, where you can make money as well as increase your Kindness stat. During this job, many customers will ask questions, and you need to answer them correctly to satisfy them.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the Flower Shop answers in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

All the Persona 5: The Phantom X Flower Shop answers

As mentioned previously, working at the Flower Shop is a reliable way to earn some Yen and improve your Kindness. You can find the shop in the underground mall, just right of the escalators. Note that you can only work in the Flower Shop in the evening, so make sure you plan the time wisely.

Navigating to the Flower Shop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || SEGA)

When you start your shift for the first time, you don't have to answer any questions. From the next shift onwards, the shop owner or the customer would ask you to recommend flowers for different occasions. Not answering them won't affect anything, and you will still earn the same amount of Yen and Kindness. However, it still feels satisfying to get the answers right.

Here are all the Flower Shop questions and their right answers:

They want something modest to convey their love. Which flower would you suggest?

Correct answer: Red Roses

The request is for pink flowers to honor an occasion.

Correct Answer: Pink Carnations

The next request wants large flowers with a mild scent.

Correct Answer: Golden Gerbera

As mentioned before, answering correctly won't affect your social stats or reward you with any bonuses, but it's a nice detail to make the overall experience more interactive.

That's everything you need to know about the Flower Shop gig. Overall, this is a simple and fun way to make money in the game.

